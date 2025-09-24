City of Wolverhampton College’s new campus nears completion

The first floors of Wolverhampton’s new City Learning Quarter campus has been handed over from the constructor to City of Wolverhampton College – as the exciting £61million development enters its final stages.

The college has taken possession of the first, second and third floors and the hair and beauty salon on the ground floor of the state-of-the-art facility in the city centre. It will now begin the final fit-out process ready to open to students in November.

Constructor McLaughlin & Harvey – which is delivering City of Wolverhampton Council’s ambitious scheme – is continuing works on the remainder of the ground floor, which will gradually transition to the college over the coming weeks.

Situated around the Old Hall Street and St George’s Parade area, incorporating a site on the corner of Garrick Street and Bilston Street where the former Faces nightclub building once stood, the eye-catching development has also utilised the existing Metro One building.

Alongside improvements to the neighbouring Adult Education Wolverhampton and Central Library facilities, the £61 million scheme – supported by Government funding – will establish new educational provision that will enhance skills and employment outcomes for residents across the city and wider region.

It will offer A Levels in a range of subjects and vocational qualifications in art and design, business and management, catering and hospitality, computing and digital, creative media, games design and e-sports, hair and beauty, health and social care, music technology, performing arts, photography and science.

Phase one of the City Learning Quarter masterplan – a new £8.1 million Advanced Technology and Automotive Centre at the college’s Wellington Road campus – opened to students in September 2024.

Louise Fall, Principal and Chief Executive of the college, said:

“After many years of discussion and planning, it’s fantastic to see a long-held vision for the city finally become a reality.

“We’re excited to relocate courses from the outdated Paget Road site to this brand-new city centre location which will provide a vibrant and welcoming environment for students, apprentices, staff, employers and visitors alike.

“The new campus will further strengthen the college’s position as a leading provider of further education and, with its excellent public transport links, will enable hundreds more people from across the region to access our excellent training facilities and develop the skills and knowledge they need for their future careers.”

Councillor Chris Burden, City of Wolverhampton Council Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said:

“The handover of the first floors to the college is the start of the final steps towards the council’s long-held vision of a learning quarter for everyone at the heart of our city becoming reality.

“This new state-of-the-art facility will drive education and skills in the city and unlock opportunities for the people of Wolverhampton and beyond.

“Over ten years approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started.

“It will also act as a focal point in the city centre, boosting footfall by 4,500 a week to support neighbouring businesses, especially with its excellent connectivity to rail, bus, tram and cycle routes.”

Warinder Juss MP, Wolverhampton West, said:

“The development of the City Learning Quarter provides exciting opportunities not only for the students of the college, but also to help with the regeneration of the city centre.

“I am very excited about how close we are to this development being ready. It will have a significant positive impact on the city centre, and I cannot wait to see this work completed with students taking full benefit of this further education provision in the city, together with the footfall it will bring to the city centre and to its businesses.”

The exciting City Learning Quarter proposals were initially supported by investment from the council with a further £49 million coming through UK Government funding, plus additional government grants and contributions from the college and council.

It will pave the way for City of Wolverhampton College to move from its 1960s Paget Road site, which has been identified as land to build much-needed housing.

The college forecasts that over a 10-year period approximately 45,000 people will benefit from learning at the City Learning Quarter and around 7,500 apprenticeships will be started.

Its central location and close proximity to the new £150 million transport interchange will make it easily accessible. It will also boast environmental benefits in line with council’s climate emergency agenda.