Cognition Learning Group launches the Teacher Mentoring Programme (TMP) to empower further education providers

Cognition Learning Group has announced the official launch of the highly anticipated Teacher Mentoring Programme (TMP) – funded by the Department for Education (DfE) and aimed at further education (FE) providers.

Further education providers are being called on to register their interest for a DfE funded initiative to aid the retention of talented teaching staff.

The Teacher Mentoring Programme is specifically designed to enhance mentoring practices within organisations and foster the professional growth and retention of Early Career Teachers (ECTs).

Offering an optional grant of £5,000 per mentor, the TMP allows for a total of up to £25,000 for five mentors per provider. The grant is designed to offer remission time to participating mentors to attend the programme and undertake mentoring practice with ECT mentees.

The Teacher Mentoring Programme seeks to address critical challenges faced by ECT’s by providing them with expert guidance and support from experienced mentors. By nurturing these early career professionals, the TMP aims to support FE providers to not only improve the quality of education but also ensure a stable and motivated teaching workforce.

TMP Programme Manager, Matt Spackman, said:

“We are excited to announce that we are open for formal applications for the first two cohorts. Those on the programme will benefit from expert led training and peer collaboration to hone and improve their mentoring skills. I know from previous phases of the programme that organisations are starting to realise the benefits of taking part, for example increased staff wellbeing, improved staff retention and most importantly their learners have access to happy and confident teachers.”

Tracey Newman, Managing Director, UK adds:

“We’re incredibly proud to be supporting FE teaching staff as we deliver the DfE funded Teacher Mentoring Programme. We’re committed to revolutionising education and strengthening the teaching community through transformative projects like the TMP. We look forward to an abundance of passionate teachers and mentors joining us in shaping the future of education through their impact on their learners.”

Cognition Learning Group secured the £4.2 million contract to deliver the TMP in March 2023. Cognition Learning Group’s UK brand Cognition Education, delivers the Department for Education’s (DfE) National Tutoring Programme and the Transition to Teach programme. The Transition to Teach programme reached its successful conclusion in August 2023.

FE providers interested in participating in the TMP are invited to complete the Expression of Interest form online.

