College and employer partnership secures investment to increase green and digital skills across the capital 

London South East Colleges has joined forces with 12 other Further Education providers in the region and secured almost £2.5m to improve the region’s supply of Green Skills.

The DfE-funded Local London Strategic Development Fund is providing much-needed capital and revenue investment to develop teaching and learning environments dedicated to green technologies.

This pioneering partnership will focus on collaboration with employers to ensure every curriculum is driven by industry skills needs. This content will then be shared across the network to optimise consistency, quality assurance and value.

Seven local Green Lab training centres are being funded by the project, supporting employers and learners across the 13 colleges with industry-standard facilities.

In addition to the partnership of 13 FE colleges (list below), over 30 employers are supporting the project, together with 11 Local Authorities and five chambers of commerce.

Dr Sam Parrett CBE, Group Principal and CEO of London & South East Education Group, says:

“This unique collaboration of providers, employers and Local Authorities demonstrates the exceptional impact that partnerships can have on delivery.

“Together, we have been able to secure a level of funding that is enabling us to make a real difference – not only in terms of offering high quality provision, but ensuring that this provision truly meets the skills needs of employers.

“Having recently held our first employer event, we look forward to developing this partnership further and expanding our connections with the green industry. So many exciting job opportunities in this sector exist so we are working hard to secure a much-needed pipeline of skills to fill these jobs, both now and in the future.”

Alongside this project, London South East Colleges is also heading up the Local London Green and Digital Mayoral Academy, funded by the GLA.

This is partnership of FE colleges and London Boroughs, focusing on supporting Londoners to prepare for the emerging needs of the green and digital sectors – complementing the DfE’s Strategic Development Fund.

Collaboration is central to both projects, linking to Local Skills Improvement Plans which are putting employers and local skills needs at the centre of post-16 education.

Sarah Murray, Director of Local London, says:

“Congratulations to London South East Colleges in securing this important investment. Collaboration between education providers, businesses and local authorities is vital to identify where the green and digital jobs growth will happen and to ensure local people have the skills and training to prepare them for these exciting roles.

“Employers on the Green and Digital Advisory Board will play a key role in helping drive this investment in the right direction. This unique project we will pave the way to contribute to social mobility and widen participation for all across the emerging green and digital sectors.”

The full list of partners involved in this project are:

Colleges:

London South East Colleges

New City College

Newham College

Barnet and Southgate College

Waltham Forest College

Barking and Dagenham College

Capital City College

Capel Manor College

New Vic 6th Form College

Shooters Hill 6th Form

Leyton College 6th Form

St George Monoux College

Lewisham College

Other Partners:

London First

MCS certified

ENDS

Published in