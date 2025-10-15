College and University join forces at £14m medical hub for health careers expo

COLEG Cambria proudly hosted this year’s Healthcare Heroes event in partnership with Wrexham University, inspiring hundreds of future professionals to pursue meaningful careers that will shape the future of the sector.

The event took place in the state-of-the-art £14 million Nant building at Yale in Wrexham, which features industry-standard simulated hospital wards and virtual reality environments, allowing students to experience real-world medical scenarios in a safe, innovative setting.

Throughout the day, the centre buzzed with activity as learners from schools and colleges across the region took part in a packed programme of interactive sessions.

Workshops included Clinical Skills, Airway Management, and Basic Life Support, alongside engaging talks and demonstrations focused on career pathways, university applications, and training opportunities.

Dr Steven Peacock, Vice Principal of Academic Studies at Coleg Cambria, highlighted the importance of the initiative.

“Events like Healthcare Heroes are absolutely vital for the future of the healthcare sector,” he said.

“They give young people the opportunity to experience the reality of working in health and social care, meet passionate professionals, and develop essential skills for their future careers.

“By working closely with our partners at Wrexham University and local employers, we’re helping to build a skilled, confident workforce ready to meet the needs of our communities.”

In attendance were key partners and employers from across the sector, including Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, and the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust (WAST).

A range of exhibitors – such as We Care Wales, Autism Together, City and County Healthcare Group, Fairpark Care, and Alcedo Care – were also present to share insights into their work and connect with future recruits.

Hundreds of pupils from Ysgol Clywedog, Hawarden High School, St Joseph’s Catholic and Anglican High School, Ysgol Rhiwabon, and St David’s High School attended, alongside Coleg Cambria students, making it one of the largest Healthcare Heroes events to date.

Dr Simon Stewart, Dean of the Faculty of Social and Life Sciences at Wrexham University, said: “We were delighted, once again, to work in collaboration with Coleg Cambria to host this inspiring event, which focused on careers in health and social care.

“The event highlights the vital role our institutions play in preparing the next generation of compassionate and skilled professionals, who go onto make a huge difference in our communities.

“By bringing together young people, educators and experts, we are helping to open pathways and shine a line on these highly rewarding careers.”

Building on the success of last year’s expo, hosted by the university, this year’s showcase once again inspired young people to explore the diverse and rewarding roles available across nursing, allied health, and social care.