College calls on industry experts to help tackle skills shortage after Ofsted recognition

Experienced professionals are being encouraged to use their industry expertise to train the next generation of workers after Ofsted praised The City of Liverpool College’s success in developing ‘dual professionals’.

The College’s teacher training programmes were recognised as delivering a ‘Strong Standard’ across achievement, curriculum, inclusion and professional development, with inspectors praising the quality of training that enables vocational experts to become highly effective teachers.

Employers across the Liverpool City Region continue to face skills shortages in key sectors. As a result, there is growing demand for experienced professionals to move into further education and help equip the next generation with the skills employers need.

The College has a strong track record of responding to workforce challenges. It was named Skills Provider of the Year 2024/25 at the Liverpool Chamber Innovation in Business Awards for its innovative approach to developing the skills the region needs.

The inspection highlighted that trainees acquire the specialist knowledge and professional skills needed to teach effectively, produce consistently high-quality work and leave well prepared for careers in education. Inspectors also praised the College’s evidence-informed curriculum, high-quality mentoring and strong commitment to inclusion, wellbeing and equality.

The report also noted that leaders value how the programme enables skilled vocational experts to become “dual professionals”, using their industry expertise to train future generations while helping address regional skills challenges.

Elaine Bowker, Principal at The City of Liverpool College, said:

“Many people reach a stage in their career where they want to give something back. Teaching allows them to use everything they’ve learned in industry to inspire the next generation while continuing to grow professionally themselves.

“Students benefit enormously from being taught by people who have first-hand experience of the workplace. They bring current knowledge, practical insight and real-life examples that simply can’t be learnt from a textbook. That’s why we’re passionate about helping more professionals make the move into teaching and ensuring their expertise continues to make a difference long into the future.”

Inspectors described the programme as “enjoyable, informative and transformative”, highlighting the supportive culture created by tutors and mentors, alongside the College’s strong focus on helping trainees develop confidence, professional identity and evidence-based teaching practice.

The report also recognised the College’s commitment to supporting trainees from a wide range of backgrounds, including those with special educational needs and disabilities, ensuring they can thrive regardless of their circumstances.

As one of the region’s leading further education providers, The City of Liverpool College works closely with employers to develop the skills needed for economic growth and is continuing to encourage professionals across the Liverpool City Region to explore teaching as a rewarding next step in their careers.