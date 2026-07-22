Ciphr launches ‘First 90 Days’ course to help students adjust to university life

Ciphr has expanded its eLearning content for HE providers, with the introduction of a new course to help students navigate their first few months at university.



The ‘First 90 Days’ is a flexible, student-facing solution comprising four concise learning modules. Each is aligned to a distinct phase of the early university experience and potential challenges that students may face – from settling into a new environment and forming friendships to managing academic expectations and maintaining wellbeing.

Phase 1: Weeks 1–2 (Arrival and reality)

Covers moving in, early conversations, homesickness, understanding university systems and managing the initial sense of overwhelm

Covers moving in, early conversations, homesickness, understanding university systems and managing the initial sense of overwhelm Phase 2: Weeks 3–5 (Finding your feet)

Focuses on engaging with tutors, understanding the role of personal tutors, managing workloads and handling academic uncertainty

Focuses on engaging with tutors, understanding the role of personal tutors, managing workloads and handling academic uncertainty Phase 3: Weeks 6–9 (Building your world)

Encourages students to join societies, build friendships gradually, and develop confidence in being themselves

Encourages students to join societies, build friendships gradually, and develop confidence in being themselves Phase 4: Weeks 1–12 (Staying safe and grounded)

Addresses key topics including drugs and alcohol, consent and relationships, looking out for others, mental health, and what to do if something goes wrong

Designed to be delivered in short, accessible units, the course supports students during a period when they are most at risk of feeling disconnected or overwhelmed. Its scenario-based content is filled with clear, actionable advice, helping learners to proactively build confidence, resilience, and a sense of belonging, rather than focusing solely on risks or compliance messaging.

The course is highly adaptable and can be integrated into a wide range of institutional activities, including induction and welcome programmes, transition support, student wellbeing initiatives and widening participation programmes.

David Marshall, strategic advisor of learning transformation at Ciphr says:

“The ‘First 90 Days’ is designed to support students through the real, emotional and practical experience of starting university – not the glossy version, but the actual one.



“It follows students during their first term: from the first two weeks, which can be quite overwhelming, through weeks three to five when academic uncertainty often appears, then into weeks six to nine where belonging and identity are forming.



“The course gives students calm, practical guidance on moving in, homesickness, first conversations, talking to tutors, managing workload, friendships and finding their place.



“The course also deals with the harder realities of the first term, such as alcohol and drugs, consent and relationships, bystander behaviour, mental health, and what to do if something goes wrong. Its strength is that it does not lecture students or pretend university is always exciting. It normalises uncertainty, gives students simple next steps, and helps them know when and where to ask for help.



“For universities, the course is a practical way to help students feel supported, connected and ready to thrive from the outset.”



Other recently launched Ciphr eLearning courses include ‘AI in HE’, which is designed to deliver practical guidance on the ethical and effective use of AI at universities.



Ciphr eLearning, powered by Marshalls, has worked closely with many universities and colleges in the UK and Ireland over the years, including Newcastle University, University of Leeds, University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, UCL, and the Irish Universities Association.