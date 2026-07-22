Students gain construction industry insights on tour of new campus

School students have been given a guided look around Harrogate College’s under-construction new £22m campus.

The college is rebuilding its base at Hornbeam Park to provide new training facilities that will include a replica hospital ward, a construction centre, a digital suite, an electric vehicle workshop and a renewable energy technology centre.

As part of its ongoing partnership work with local schools, the college recently teamed up with the developers behind the new campus, Caddick Construction, to welcome Year 10 students from Rossett School.

Caddick Construction’s Project Manager, Matt Hargreaves, led the young visitors on a guided tour of the development site and explained the different stages of the construction process. He also shared insights into the many, and varied, career pathways available within the industry.

Inspiring the next generation

Harrogate College Principal Danny Wild said:

“It was wonderful to welcome the Rossett School students in and give them a firsthand look at a major local building project.

“Construction is so important to North Yorkshire and to our country, which urgently needs more homes.

“To hit the ambitious annual housebuilding targets that have been set will require a significant increase in the industry’s workforce – and that means encouraging more young people to pursue careers in this exciting industry.

“Our new campus and its facilities will enable us to take our training, including in advanced and sustainable construction techniques, to a new level.

“We hope this visit has given the students real insights into both the building process and the wide range of jobs that are available within the sector.”

A window into the building world

Regional Managing Director for Caddick Construction North East & Yorkshire, Steve Ford, added:

“It was a pleasure to welcome the Year 10 students to our Harrogate College site.

“At Caddick, we’re committed to investing in the communities where we work, and providing students with real world insight into the construction industry is a vital part of that.

“It is always inspiring to see the next generation engaging with our sector. We hope this visit gave them a valuable perspective on the career opportunities available, and piqued their interest in choosing Harrogate College for their further education.”

Partnership in action

Rossett School, meanwhile, said it was grateful to the developers and the college for giving its students ‘genuine experience of what it is like to work on a live construction site’.

A spokesperson said:

“Students thoroughly enjoyed the experience and appreciated the chance to observe real-life trade work in action while gaining a better understanding of workplace expectations within the industry.

“Experiences such as these play an important role in helping our students explore future career options and make informed decisions about their next steps.

“We look forward to continuing our excellent partnership with Harrogate College and providing further opportunities for our students in the future.”

The college’s new campus is being funded by £20 million from the Department for Education plus £2 million from the college’s parent organisation, Luminate Education Group.