College celebrates success at CDN Awards thanks to Inspirational staff and sustainability actions

It turned out to be a great night for @BordersCollege at the recent College Development Network (CDN) Annual Awards after they were announced as ‘Winners’ in the ‘College Colleague of the Year Award’ category while also being ‘Commended’ in the ‘Sustainability Action Award’ category.

The Awards recognise the talent, innovation and achievement demonstrated by colleges, their staff and their learners throughout the year.

The ‘College Colleague of the Year Award’ category recognises any member of staff within a college who has made a significant investment of talent and time which has had a positive impact on others within the college and/or in their community, and Borders College was delighted when Health Care Lecturer Evelyn Chelley was announced as the ‘Winner’ on the evening.

Evelyn was put forward for the award for her inspiring work and dedication to her students and profession. Alongside her lecturing duties, Evelyn works as a nurse at Borders General Hospital, volunteers for the Scottish Mountain Rescue Services, cares for her mother, and is an active supporter of the My Name’s Doddie Foundation.

The ‘Sustainability Action Award’ category recognises the achievements of colleges who have progressed sustainability within their curriculum, campus, culture, or wider community engagement through a successful sustainability initiative over the last year, and the College was once again delighted to be ‘Commended’ for their efforts at the awards.

The College put forward its Sustainability Academy for this category. Launched in 2021, funding was secured through the UK Government’s Community Renewal Fund (CRF), which enabled the College to research, develop and deliver fully funded training to future leaders and entrepreneurs in natural capital skills and the green economy.

These training opportunities are tailored to the needs of long-term unemployed, older job seekers, self-employed and micro businesses, and educate students in the art of entrepreneurship. With the College committed to working collaboratively to respond to the global climate emergency and meet the Scottish Government’s target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2045, the Academy will no doubt have a positive impact on the environment and across the community.

Jane Grant, Executive Director ‑ Enterprise and Business Innovation at Borders College, commented:

“We are absolutely thrilled for Evelyn to have won the ‘College Colleague of the Year Award’. She is a real inspiration to her staff and students and a great ambassador for Borders College. To be commended for our Sustainability Academy in the ‘Sustainability Action Award’ category is also something we are extremely proud of. The CDN College Awards recognise the talent, skills and achievements of colleges and their staff, and enable us to showcase the impact our College is having on learners, the environment, communities, and on the wider economy.”

