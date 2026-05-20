Portland College Hosts Fifth Annual Portland Games for SEND Colleges

On Wednesday 6 May 2026, Portland College proudly hosted its 5th Portland Games, welcoming nine SEND colleges for a day of sport, inclusion and community spirit.

Students travelled from across the region to take part in a variety of sports including Boccia, Football, Netball, Badminton and Cycling on our new Bike Trail. The event focused on bringing young people with disabilities together through sport, giving them the opportunity to meet new people, try different activities and enjoy friendly competition in a supportive and inclusive environment.

While Football and Boccia were competitive events, Netball, Badminton and cycling were delivered as inclusive “have a go” activities, encouraging all students to get involved and experience new opportunities through sport.

Alongside the sporting activities, students and staff enjoyed complimentary refreshments throughout the day before coming together for an awards ceremony celebrating teamwork, participation and sporting success.

Yorkshire Rose College were crowned Football champions, while Landmarks took home the Boccia trophy.

The Boccia competition was hosted in Portland College’s Newstart Hall, featuring a specially manufactured interactive LED sports flooring system with an integrated Boccia setting designed to enhance accessibility and gameplay. Additional sporting activities took place on the college’s newly resurfaced MUGA pitch, with cycling sessions delivered on the new Bike Trail within the Woodland Adventure Zone.

The event also welcomed special guest Mark Brigg PLY, Vice Chair at Portland College, Director of Partnerships at Nimbus Disability and former Paralympian and Team GB Para Ice Hockey Captain, who presented students with their awards during the closing ceremony. The Boccia competition was officiated by Pete Edwards MBE, a respected figure within the Boccia community and driving force behind Nottinghamshire Boccia Club.

Portland Games is kindly sponsored by Nimbus Disability through their innovative Access Card. The Access Card has enabled tens of thousands of disabled people to gain better access to entertainment venues and experiences across the UK.

Mark Briggs PLY, Director of Partnerships at Nimbus Disability, added:

“Sponsoring the Portland Games for a third year is a significant milestone for Nimbus Disability. Seeing 90 young people engage in competitive and recreational sport with such enthusiasm reinforces our commitment to breaking down barriers. It is a privilege to contribute to an environment where every learner can experience the pride of representing their college in a high-quality sporting event.”

John, a Pathway Tutor at Yorkshire Rose College, said:

“Our students had an amazing time and from the moment we arrived, we felt part of something special. The sportsmanship shown by both competitors and staff was incredible to see. The organisation and commitment from the Portland staff was fantastic throughout the day and everyone was so friendly and supportive.”

Mark Dale, Portland Charity Group CEO, added:

“I was delighted to see learners from different colleges come together for the Portland Games and take part in such a positive event. The atmosphere throughout the day was incredible, with learners encouraging one another while enjoying the spirit of friendly competition. The Games showed how sport can bring people together, build confidence and create a real sense of community.

“We are already looking forward to welcoming even more learners and colleges to next year’s Portland Games.”