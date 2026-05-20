Business team delivers inspiring Start-Up event

The Business Department at @BordersCollege recently hosted an exciting Start-Up Event, designed to nurture entrepreneurial thinking and innovation among both students and staff.

The initiative supports participants in developing business ideas alongside their academic studies, empowering them to explore their ambitions, build real-world enterprise skills, and gain confidence presenting to industry professionals.

The event brought this mission to life, with participants delivering dynamic five-minute business pitches followed by a five-minute question session with a panel of judges. Each presentation showcased a strong blend of creativity, problem-solving ability, and commercial awareness, reflecting the high level of talent and dedication across the college.

Pitches were assessed against clear criteria, with financial prizes and valuable industry support available to the top performers. The standard of entries made for a highly competitive and engaging event, highlighting the innovative spirit within the college community.

The top five participants will now progress to the South of Scotland Finals in Gretna, where they will represent the college alongside peers from Dumfries and Galloway College and Scotland’s Rural College. This next stage offers an exciting opportunity to build connections between education and industry, opening doors to further funding, expert mentorship, and real entrepreneurial pathways.

Competition Results

1st Place

Nathan Kirk – Esports and Digital Skills (SCQF Level 5)

Nathan has been developing Zeros Host, an innovative game server hosting platform designed for gaming communities and creators. Going beyond traditional hosting, the platform includes features such as built-in security scanning, mod management, file editing and server monitoring tools to make managing game servers easier and safer. Through developing the concept, Nathan has demonstrated impressive entrepreneurial skills in technology, problem-solving and user experience design, identifying a genuine market need and building a solution focused on the needs of real users and gaming communities.

2nd Place

Jenna McRoberts – Business, Enterprise and Tourism (SCQF Level 6)

Jenna has been developing Beauty by Jenna – Beauty Without Barriers, an inclusive beauty business designed to bring high-quality beauty treatments directly to people with disabilities, carers and individuals who may face barriers accessing traditional salons. Inspired by real-life experiences and recognising a significant gap in the market, Jenna’s idea focuses on accessibility, wellbeing and inclusion through mobile services and adapted treatment environments. Throughout the process, Jenna has demonstrated excellent entrepreneurial skills including empathy, market research, business planning and identifying how a business can create both commercial value and positive social impact.

3rd Place

Eric Jones – Active Campus Co-ordinator

Eric has been developing Kudos Sports Services, a business idea designed to support sports clubs and community organisations with areas such as administration, funding applications and strategic development. Recognising that many clubs are run by passionate volunteers who often lack time or specialist expertise, Eric has identified a real challenge and developed a solution that could help organisations become more sustainable and unlock growth opportunities and recognising how business solutions can create positive community impact.

4th Place (equal)

Nikki Purves – Hairdressing (SCQF Level 5)

Nikki has been developing Glamour Strands, a luxury hair extension business focused on helping individuals restore confidence and feel their best. Using high-quality real hair extensions, Nikki has created a concept that goes beyond beauty treatments by placing confidence and personalised care at the heart of the customer experience. With over 15 million people in the UK affected by hair loss or thinning, Nikki has identified a significant market need and developed a product and service offering with both strong commercial potential and meaningful personal impact.

4th Place (equal)

Amy Carr – Beauty Therapy (SCQF Level 5)

Amy has been developing Skin & Soul Studio, a specialist skincare business designed to support individuals experiencing hormonal and sensitive skin concerns. Inspired by her own personal experiences and recognising a gap in the local market, Amy has created a business focused on providing tailored skincare solutions that address not only skin concerns, but also the wider connection between skin health, stress and wellbeing. Through developing her idea, Amy has demonstrated passion and authenticity by using her own experiences to create a business that aims to help others feel understood, supported and more confident in their own skin.

Dale Clancy, Head of Sector for Creative, Enterprise, Technology and Essential Skills, said:

“This event is about much more than business ideas — it’s about developing confidence, creativity, communication, and problem‑solving skills that benefit individuals in any career path. Borders College is proud to be the place in the Scottish Borders where people can explore their business aspirations, test ideas in a supportive environment, and build the skills needed to turn ambition into real opportunity.”

The Business Department extends its congratulations to all participants for their hard work and innovation, and wishes the finalists the very best of luck in the upcoming regional finals.