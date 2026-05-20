MK College and Open University offer new groundbreaking degree courses

For the first time, Milton Keynes College Group is now offering full degree courses, thanks to a groundbreaking new partnership with the city’s The Open University (OU).

Following a rigorous validation process, the College Group will now teach a range of degrees, giving students the confidence that the quality of the education being provided is at full OU standard.

Milton Keynes College is able to offer high‑quality higher education at a lower cost, supporting students for whom traditional university fees may feel out of reach. The model reflects a long‑standing commitment to inclusion, local opportunity, and student success, without any compromise on academic standards. The fee structure is designed to enable learners to focus on their education, their wellbeing, and their future careers, while benefiting from small class sizes, expert teaching staff, and strong employer links.

Group Director for Adult and Higher Education, Laura Black, says,

“The degrees on offer will be devised and delivered by expert College staff, but they will also be supported by The OU’s sixty years in the Higher Education sector, giving students confidence that they are receiving qualifications of genuine stature. The OU has been over our systems and processes with a fine-toothed comb to make sure we’re meeting their exacting standards, and we’re really proud to now have that mark of approval. We’re looking forward to welcoming learners onto these new courses from this September.”

Potential students can apply now on the College Group’s website for the first courses which start in September. The available subjects include Foundation Degrees in Applied Computing, Games Design & Development, and full BSc Honours Degrees in Applied Computing and Games Design & Development.

Phil Kenmore, Director, Employers and Partnerships at the Open University says,

“Being based in Milton Keynes, The Open University is embedded in the city and recognises the importance of delivering skills to local people. Milton Keynes has a growing reputation as a technology hub and these new programmes will widen access to higher education and provide skills for the jobs of the future. Our proven, high-quality approach to validating higher education courses via further education colleges has been honed over 30 years and this partnership with Milton Keynes College helps us continue this success and expand our mission to open up education for all.”

The degree validation agreement is the latest development in a burgeoning relationship between the two institutions. They are jointly key drivers in the new Civic Agreement aimed at improving collaboration between member organisations to move the city forward and to maximise the possibilities for growth afforded by the Oxford/Cambridge Growth Corridor.