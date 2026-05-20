iMeta Renews Skills Boot Camp Contract as Employers Seek Data Talent

Tech skills provider iMeta Training has secured an extension to its Skills Boot Camp contract with the West Midlands Combined Authority amid growing demand for data careers across the region.

The 11-week part-time programme covers the full data lifecycle, from collection and analysis to visualisation and governance, and leads to the CompTIA Data+ certification, a globally recognised qualification in data.

iMeta has seen a significant increase in interest in the subject over recent months, reflecting growing employer demand for data skills as businesses across the region look to harness the power of AI.

The Digital Business Services programme is fully funded by the West Midlands Combined Authority for eligible learners as part of its commitment to closing the digital skills gap and driving economic growth across the region. Mayor Richard Parker has committed to establishing the West Midlands as the UK’s leading place for AI skills training.

Mohammed Zur, founder and CEO of iMeta Training, said:

“We are seeing strong demand for data skills from both learners and employers across the West Midlands.

“Employers including some of the world’s leading technology companies are recognising data analytics as a core business skill, and jobs in this field continue to grow.

“Through our partnership with the West Midlands Combined Authority, iMeta is taking the initiative to ensure people in this region are equipped to fill those roles.”

He likens the current surge in demand for data skills to the Microsoft certification boom at the turn of the millennium, when digital credentials became a must-have qualification for career progression.

The programme includes integrated AI skills modules, making iMeta one of the first regional providers to embed AI learning across all its courses. Across its programmes, eight out of ten iMeta learners go on to secure a new job in their chosen field, gain a promotion, or progress into further education, with individuals moving into roles at organisations including Mercedes-Benz, Network Rail, Capgemini and the UK Civil Service. To date, half of Boot Camp learners have moved directly into work or secured a promotion.

Learners are supported throughout by dedicated progressions and employer engagement teams who help with CVs, interview preparation and connecting with relevant job opportunities.