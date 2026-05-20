East Sussex College Launches New Engineering Skills Bootcamp For Adults.

East Sussex College has secured funding to launch a brand-new Introduction to Engineering Industry Skills Bootcamp following the successful bid for Wave 7 funding through East Sussex County Council.

The new Engineering Skills Bootcamp has been made available to adults across East Sussex through East Sussex County Council’s £1.5 million investment in adult skills and workforce development.

The new course will run over 8 weeks, with two days per week of face-to-face delivery at the College’s fully equipped Ore Valley campus in Hastings. Designed to support adults into employment or apprenticeships within the engineering sector, the programme combines practical training, employability development, and industry-focused learning in professional-standard engineering workshops and specialist facilities.

Learners will work towards a Level 2 Introduction to Engineering Skills, developing practical mechanical and electrical skills, technical knowledge, and workplace-ready employability skills through hands-on projects, collaborative activities, employer engagement, and interview preparation.

Last year East Sussex College launched its Teaching Assistant and Catering Skills Bootcamp.

The Teaching Assistants Skills Bootcamp offered in Hastings and Eastbourne gives adults a fast-track route into the education sector. They can develop the knowledge and practical skills needed to support children and young people in schools and learning environments.

Meanwhile, the Catering Skills Bootcamp prepares learners for careers in hospitality through practical kitchen training in Hastings and at the College’s professional kitchens at Kings Restaurant in Eastbourne. They also achieve a Level 2 Food Hygiene and Safety for Catering qualification, developing customer service skills and learning from industry professionals.

By adding Engineering, the college is able to offer unemployed adults aged 19 and over living in East Sussex, an opportunity to progress into employment or apprenticeships in some of the county’s most important sectors.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO & Principal at East Sussex College, said:

“We are delighted to have secured Wave 7 funding to expand our Skills Bootcamp offer with the introduction of Engineering, alongside continuing our Teaching Assistant and Catering programmes. These flexible courses are designed around the needs of local employers and provide adults with the practical, industry-relevant skills needed to move directly into work or apprenticeships. It’s an important investment in both people and the future workforce of East Sussex.”

Courses are free for eligible learners and can also support employers looking to upskill existing staff through heavily subsidised training.

East Sussex College Launches New Engineering Skills Bootcamp For Adults.