College comes together for vibrant cultural day celebrations

Students and staff at Barking & Dagenham College came together this week for a vibrant and joyful Cultural Day, celebrating the rich diversity of backgrounds, traditions and identities that make up the college community.

The event transformed the Rush Green campus into a colourful showcase of global cultures, with activities, music and displays representing every corner of the world. The atmosphere throughout the day was energetic and welcoming, with students and staff actively engaging in the different experiences on offer and taking pride in sharing their heritage.

Six themed cultural zones were created, each highlighting a different continent – Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean, North America and South America. Each area featured maps, flags and information about the countries within that region, giving students the chance to explore global heritage and learn more about one another’s roots in an interactive and visual way. The zones encouraged curiosity and conversation, helping students connect over shared interests and cultural differences.

Throughout the day, students took part in a wide range of hands on activities. African bracelet making proved especially popular, with students creating beautiful, beaded designs inspired by traditional patterns. Henna art stations offered intricate designs for those wanting to experience South Asian cultural expression. A fun photo activity also encouraged students to take pictures with peers from the same country or cultural background, helping spark new friendships and conversations and creating a strong sense of community across the campus.

A lively playlist featuring music from around the world played throughout the event, creating a celebratory atmosphere. Students and staff were also invited to pin their heritage on large scratch maps, visually capturing the incredible diversity represented across the College. The day ended on a high with a joyful conga line, where participants proudly showcased their country colours, flags and traditional attire, bringing the celebrations together in a shared moment of pride and unity.

Jade Evans, Enrichment Team Lead, from Barking & Dagenham College who helped organise the event said:

“Cultural Day was absolutely fantastic. Seeing students share their heritage with such pride and learning from one another with so much curiosity and respect was truly inspiring. Celebrating culture isn’t just about recognising our differences; it’s about strengthening our sense of community. Events like this remind us how important it is to create spaces where every student feels seen, valued and celebrated.”

Barking & Dagenham College plans to continue expanding its cultural celebrations, recognising the importance of inclusion, representation and belonging in helping students thrive both personally and academically.