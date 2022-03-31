College dance crew takes centre stage at national event

Sixteen Dance and Musical Theatre students from Leeds City College were selected to perform on stage for the third time at the world’s biggest dance event, Move It 2022.

Performers from the college’s ‘Explosive Dance Crew’ attended the London event alongside a group of Creative Arts students and staff members. Embracing a hip-hop and commercial dance style, the crew were selected to perform by a specialist panel after submitting an application and video.

Amongst the members of staff attending was tutor, Samantha Rutter, who was specially selected to run a bespoke workshop as part of the global event.

Samantha Rutter, who teaches Performing Arts at Leeds City College, said: “It was an incredible honour to be chosen to run my own unique class for over 70 people at Move It. This was an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our talented students and staff on an international scale.

“Move It enabled us to network with many inspiring industry professionals. To teach and perform alongside leading dance companies is a life-changing opportunity for both myself and the students.”

Olivia Fieldhouse, Level 3 Musical Theatre student at Leeds City College, performed as part of the Explosive Dance Crew. She commented: “This was a fantastic yet rare opportunity for us to showcase our skills on a global stage. We were ecstatic to be part of the main stage performances, in which international dance groups put on breathtaking shows.

“It was incredibly rewarding to see our many rehearsals pay off in the performance, which was based on the show ‘Money Heist’. This unforgettable experience has boosted all the dance crew’s confidence, and we have been inspired by engaging with wider dance networks and workshops.”

