College department celebrates Industry Week with visit from furry friends

Barnsley College’s Learning for Living and Work department, which supports students with additional needs, has heard from a range of speakers and taken part in varying activities as part of their Industry Week, complete with a visit from two alpacas.

Alpaca brothers Lenny and Alan were brought to the College’s Urban Park, at the rear of the Old Mill Lane campus, by Karen and Dean Pratt from Tickhill Alpacas for the students to meet and learn about.

Tickhill Alpacas were just one of the many visitors the College welcomed as part of the week, which included sessions with charity Support Dogs, Barnsley-Based Imagination Gaming and Barnsley Community and Voluntary Services (CVS).

Greentop Circus Centre, a Sheffield-based centre which trains all ages in circus arts, held a session designed to bring the students together and help them grow in confidence.

Nicola Thomson-Dewey, Head of Learning for Living and Work, said:

“We always take the opportunity to give our students a fantastic variety of activities during our Industry Week.

“From crucial sessions on serious life topics, to more fun, developmentally stimulating sessions such as pumpkin carving and other crafts, we’ve really made the most of it.

“I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has been involved in delivering these sessions to students.”

The students also enjoyed an afternoon of pampering courtesy of the College’s Hair and Beauty students, along with a three-course meal experience in our Open Kitchen restaurant.

To read more about Barnsley College’s Learning for Living and Work department and to view courses, please visit: https://bit.ly/LearningForLivingAndWork

Alternatively, visit the College’s next Open Day on Thursday 24 November, 4.00pm – 6.00pm. Further details about the event can be found on the website: www.barnsley.ac.uk/events

