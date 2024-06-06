College dinner celebrates 40-year milestone

@BordersCollege recently celebrated its landmark 40th anniversary with an evening dinner attended by over 40 specially invited guests.

The dinner was an occasion to celebrate the college’s unique record of service to the Scottish Borders and beyond over four decades, as well as providing an opportunity to express thanks to all those who have supported the College over the years.

Above all, the event celebrated the close and enduring partnership enjoyed by the College, the region and the community.

In attendance were business partners, stakeholders, student representatives, former Principals, Honorary Fellows, and staff – many of whom have contributed to the College’s forty years of history and success.

Borders College Principal and CEO, Pete Smith, commented:

“I am honoured to be at the helm, as Principal and CEO, of Borders College as we celebrate this major milestone of 40 years as Borders College.

“It was wonderful to be able to host so many friends of the College at our celebratory dinner in our own restaurant, where our students served and prepared the food. This dinner is one of several activities that we are holding to mark our 40th anniversary, and there could be no better place or reason to showcase our students’ catering and hospitality skills.

“Our students and staff are our most important assets, and I want to thank our two Assistant Principals, Lynne Gilchrist and Davie Lowe, along with Katharine Mathison, Director of our Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation, for their presentations, which shone a light on the invaluable work and contribution to the economic prosperity of our community that the college has and continues to make.

“Here’s to the next 40 years!”