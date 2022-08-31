COLLEGE FOOTBALL ACADEMY SEALS PARTNERSHIP WITH HOLMES PARK

Students at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating the news that the base for its new Football Academy will be the prestigious Leicester and Rutland County Football Association Holmes Park venue in Whetstone.

The news comes ahead of the launch of the NWSLC Football Academy in September which will be led by UEFA-qualified coaches and offer talented football players who enrol on college courses the chance to refine their football skills, compete in college league matches, and take advantage of links with football clubs.

Joshua Taylor, Lecturer in Sport and Football Academy lead said, “We are delighted to be linking up with Holmes Park this year which is well known as a venue for Leicestershire cup finals. Students that join our Football Academy can look forward to visiting the home of England football at St George’s Park, as well as live sessions with guests from professional clubs. Our football team at NWSLC has a strong track record and won the AoC Sport West Midlands Football League last season.”

The college is keen to hear from students at any of its campus who are enrolling this year. Football club sessions and trials are now taking place. For more information visit the Football Academy page on the NWSLC website.

Although the academy is available for all NWSLC students, the college is also recruiting to a range of dedicated sport courses and offers routes into sport coaching, fitness and personal training and the uniformed services.

Joshua Taylor is a UEFA A-licenced football coach and FA coach developer who has worked for professional clubs, Leicester City, Peterborough United and Northampton Town. He was mentored during his career by a Premier League manager. Joshua is himself a former college student who joined on a Level 2 sport programme and progressed to higher education achieving a Higher National Diploma at NWSLC.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “This partnership with the Leicestershire and Rutland County FA is an exciting development as we look forward to the launch of our Football Academy.

“The team will work with dedication to support students enabling them to maintain their football skills and opening doors to the possibility of a career in sport while also helping them to progress their education and keep focused on academic achievement.”

