College Host Wellbeing Festival

Newtown College held a Festival of Wellbeing on Tuesday 25th April 2023. It was a day of fun events and activities aimed at both promoting health and well-being and highlighting the range of services that support positive mental health available for students within the College and the wider community.

Students had the opportunity to be inspired and educated in all aspects of well-being from mental health to physical well-being, relaxation techniques to beauty tips and advice on lifestyle choices.

The festival featured a range of exhibitors and activities to cover a whole host of different aspects of well-being. There were opportunities to find out about fitness and exercise, demonstrations relating to food and nutrition, and experts providing advice on mindfulness and managing anxiety. Yoga sessions ran throughout the day led by instructor Julie Evans. There was even a magician, Lord Harri, performing magical feats, Paul Melton, Falconer, Corner Exotics and their range of interesting insects, snakes and spiders and Emma’s Donkeys.

Bridget Royce, Senior Health and Wellbeing Officer said:

“Young people are faced with so many hurdles and it’s not always easy to navigate through the tough times. We are here as a College to help and listen to students concerns and to support them in achieving their goals. It’s also great to be aware of how much support is available within the local area through our many student support organisation partners.”

