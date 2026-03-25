College on a Mission to Launch Students into Space

A college was on a mission to promote careers related to the space industry this week.

The out of this world occasion was launched at Suffolk New College in Ipswich and around 50 students were involved.

Learners and staff heard from speakers who talked about jobs and apprenticeships relating to welding and engineering roles in the space sector.

Guests who spoke included Matt Bagley from Space East. He said: “We host events to encourage people to consider a career in STEM careers within the space industry.

“It was a brilliant session – the students seemed to really enjoy it.

He continued:

“There are over 800 companies in the space and space adjacent sector in this region – so there are lots of opportunities.

“Everything that exists on earth also exists in space – so the engineers on earth today, will be the space engineers of tomorrow.”

According to Space East, with the global space market predicted to grow from £270bn to £490bn by 2030, the launch of a regional hub to accelerate the innovation and commercialisation of cutting-edge space technologies across Norfolk and Suffolk is an exciting development for the region.

One of the students involved was Henry Heffer, 17, from Ipswich. Henry is on a level two engineering course. He said:

“I didn’t know there was space companies based in the area. This could now be a career for me.”

Daniel Hunt, 18, from Hadleigh is on a level 3 welding course. He said:

“Suffolk is a real hub for space – it’s mind-blowing.”

Kayleigh Norris is the Head of Careers and Employer Engagement. She said:

“There is a large space environment in East Anglia and today was all about highlighting this to our students. You could say we are putting space careers on their radar.”

Space East is a UK space cluster and brings together leaders from across industry, research and Government in the East of England to develop and champion exciting new opportunities in space technology.

The applications of space and satellite technologies stretch across the region’s leading industries including food and agriculture, offshore wind, coastal and marine science, health and social care, and transport and logistics.

They look to explore areas such as artificial intelligence, 5G communications, microgravity R&D, agri-tech, life sciences and health tech, all offering exciting potential to unlock space-related commercial opportunities.