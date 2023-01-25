Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment

College plays a key role in Amy’s career success

Borders College January 25, 2023
0 Comments
Photo of Amy Simpson

Former @BordersCollege student Amy Simpson is a great example of how progression from college to university can promote positive steps on the career ladder.

Amy started her learner journey with Borders College in 2018, studying Social Services SCQF level 7, before beginning a Modern Apprenticeship in Social Services Children and Young People (SCQF level 7) in 2019, which she completed in 2020.

Asked in 2020 where she saw herself in five year’s time, Amy said:

“I am currently working towards a degree which will enable me to go down several education-based routes. In five year’s time I hope to still have a career working with children and progressing up the career ladder.”

She is currently studying a BA in Childhood Practice through the University of the Highlands and Islands and was delighted to be recently promoted from Early Years Practitioner to the permanent role of Early Years Officer with Scottish Borders Council, where she is responsible for the planning and delivery of Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) in her setting.

Talking about her time at College, Amy added:

“Through participation in the Modern Apprenticeship scheme, I have been able to experience so many amazing opportunities and I am absolutely delighted to be in a career that I gain so much satisfaction from.

“This has opened up so many doors for me and I am extremely grateful for the help and support I received from both Borders College and my workplace.

“I really look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead within my setting, working life and my studies.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Employability
Published in: Education, Employability
Borders College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .