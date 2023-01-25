College plays a key role in Amy’s career success

Former @BordersCollege student Amy Simpson is a great example of how progression from college to university can promote positive steps on the career ladder.

Amy started her learner journey with Borders College in 2018, studying Social Services SCQF level 7, before beginning a Modern Apprenticeship in Social Services Children and Young People (SCQF level 7) in 2019, which she completed in 2020.

Asked in 2020 where she saw herself in five year’s time, Amy said:

“I am currently working towards a degree which will enable me to go down several education-based routes. In five year’s time I hope to still have a career working with children and progressing up the career ladder.”

She is currently studying a BA in Childhood Practice through the University of the Highlands and Islands and was delighted to be recently promoted from Early Years Practitioner to the permanent role of Early Years Officer with Scottish Borders Council, where she is responsible for the planning and delivery of Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) in her setting.

Talking about her time at College, Amy added:

“Through participation in the Modern Apprenticeship scheme, I have been able to experience so many amazing opportunities and I am absolutely delighted to be in a career that I gain so much satisfaction from.

“This has opened up so many doors for me and I am extremely grateful for the help and support I received from both Borders College and my workplace.

“I really look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead within my setting, working life and my studies.”

