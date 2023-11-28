Shopping Cart

From education to employment

College praised for commitment to workplace diversity

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) November 28, 2023
Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) is proud to announce its re-accreditation as a Disability Confident Employer.

This accreditation underscores the College’s dedication to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace environment.

BSDC holds the Disability Confident scheme in high regard and has recently completed a comprehensive self-assessment, affirming its compliance to all fundamental measures aimed at establishing a supportive atmosphere for individuals with disabilities.

The College is always exploring new initiatives that help to recruit and retain talented individuals of all abilities. BSDC’s commitment to being a Disability Confident employer is championed by Angie O’Neill, Head of People and Performance at the College.

Angie commented,

“Our pride in being a Disability Confident Employer propels our ongoing journey. We remain steadfast in cultivating an environment that is not only inclusive, but actively supportive of all abilities. Continuously refining our strategies is crucial to ensuring every individual can realise their potential and aspirations.”

“The College is passionate about creating an environment where every individual experiences a sense of belonging and inclusion. Our re-accreditation as a Disability Confident Employer stands as a testament to our commitment to championing workplace diversity.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC)

