College promoting the voices of staff and lecturers this Heart Unions Week

COLEG CAMBRIA is showcasing its work in promoting and supporting the voices and rights of its staff and lecturers this Heart Unions Week.

Heart Unions Week began on Monday (Feb 10), a campaign celebrating the trade union movement and the five million+ people in the UK who are a member of one.

The college – based in Wrexham, Deeside, Llysfasi and Northop – has been lauded for its culture of Social Partnership, which ensures before any big choices or changes are made, someone representing the interests of the people involved will have been able to provide information about how that might affect them, and challenge outcomes.

Employees are encouraged to become more involved in the decision-making process and liaise with union representatives. Information is shared via Cambria’s intranet and internal communications channels.

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams said: “We are delighted to celebrate the pivotal role trade unions have played in shaping our working lives – both on a national scale and right here at our college.

“Nationally, the support of unions has been instrumental in securing robust working contracts and fair pay conditions, ensuring our professional standards continue to improve.

“Locally, our dedicated college union representatives have worked with us to tackle a wide range of issues.

“Their combined efforts have led to enhanced health and safety measures, better work flexibility and more adaptable holiday arrangements – all of which have enriched our work environment and bolstered our collective wellbeing.”

Social Partnership lead David Schwarz added: “At the heart of these achievements is our commitment to the ‘Welsh Way’ of social partnership.

“This collaborative spirit ensures the invaluable perspectives of our union members and colleagues are always at the forefront of decision-making, driving us to make the best choices for the future of our college.

“Together, we are working towards an equitable future built on mutual respect, collaboration and the very best of social partnership for all our colleagues.”

In 2022, Coleg Cambria was part of a pilot project which helped to form the Social Partnership and Public Procurement (Wales) Bill, aiming to improve the economic, environmental, social, and cultural well-being of Wales by embedding the principle of social partnership in the operation of public bodies across the country.

* Coleg Cambria is one of the largest colleges in the UK with approximately 6,000 full-time and 20,000 part-time learners. Operating across five sites and offering a broad and inclusive curriculum offer including GCSEs, A Levels, Vocational Qualifications (Entry to Level 3), Welsh for Adults and Higher Education programmes.

The college also works in partnership with employers locally and nationally to deliver apprenticeships and bespoke training and as part of Novus Cambria supports education at HMP Berwyn.