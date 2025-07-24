College runs Welsh courses to prepare visitors and businesses for National Eisteddfod

A LEADING college and champion of the Welsh language is running a new series of courses to prepare visitors and businesses for the National Eisteddfod.

This year’s festival is to be held in Wrexham, and Coleg Cambria, which delivers courses on behalf of the National Centre for Learning Welsh in north east Wales, is supporting learners of all abilities planning to attend in a personal or professional capacity.

Cambria’s Director of Welsh Language Development Llinos Roberts – chair of the executive committee for the event, which runs from August 2-9 – says the programmes have already been well received, online and in the classroom.

As the college’s Camu building undergoes major redevelopment to become a Centre of Excellence for the Welsh Language – including an extension of the interior and classrooms, additional learning spaces, a café, state-of-the-art technology and a staff ‘agile hub’ – Llinos says the courses were designed to celebrate bilingualism while helping non-Welsh or non-fluent Welsh speakers “fully immerse themselves” in the celebrations and activities on ‘The Maes’.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback and sign-up for these courses, notably from employers attending this year’s National Eisteddfod,” she said.

“They will be running throughout July and there is a selection for people to choose from, both online and at our Yale site.”

Among the available Siarad ‘Steddfod (Speaking for the Eisteddfod) programmes are day sessions at different levels from entry to foundation and advanced level where attendees can learn about the Eisteddfod and key terminology.

There will also be tailored courses for volunteers and public and private sector organisations exhibiting at the event.

“Siarad ‘Steddfod will also cover the history, the culture, various ceremonies and there will be fun and entertainment as well,” added Llinos.

“This is the largest travelling cultural festival in Europe and Cambria is right at the heart of it, so we are delighted to be helping people fully embrace and appreciate activities and attractions across the week.”

