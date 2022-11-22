COLLEGE SUCCESSFUL IN MAINTAINING EXCELLENCE FOR RAGDALE HALL

Students and lecturers at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are celebrating following news that they have retained ‘College of Excellence’ status as part of a programme to support training run by wellness specialists Ragdale Hall Spa.

The college has achieved this status by consistently providing qualified professional therapist candidates to Ragdale Hall Spa who have successfully secured employment after competing their studies with NWSLC.

Rachel Atkins, Beauty Therapy tutor at NWSLC said, “Our students regularly perform well in trade tests to secure work placements at Ragdale Hall Spa and demonstrate that they have the skills and the confidence to make the leap into a professional, commercial setting. We have also been successful in the ‘Student of Excellence’ competitions in which previous students have secured top places.”

Lynne-Marie Benzie, Training and Development Supervisor at Ragdale Hall Spa said, “Congratulations to NWSLC on once again achieving of the ‘College of Excellence’ standard following our annual review process. This is a great achievement during challenging times, and I would like to thank the team for working with Ragdale Hall Spa and continuing to support your therapists through workshops and work experience with us.

Ragdale Hall Spa has organised a career presentation for all Level 3 beauty therapy students and will offer work experience for two students who are interested in pursuing a career with the organisation once they are qualified.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “This excellent relationship between the college and Ragdale Hall Spa is a prime example of how we directly supply businesses with the skilled individuals that they need. We welcome approaches from local, regional, and national employers of all sizes and look forward to helping them to find the right candidates. Credit is due to our beauty team for maintaining this high-profile status over many years.

Published in