Blackburn College Launches New Nursing Degree Apprenticeship Course

Three huge organisations have come together from across Lancashire to launch a brand new nursing degree apprenticeship.

Blackburn College, in collaboration with East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust and the University of Lancashire, are now delivering the region’s premier Level 5 Nursing Associate Degree Apprenticeship course.

The course involves weekly college attendance and on the job learning in placements with the Trust, while the apprentices are supported every step of the way by college staff, and accrediting partner The University of Lancashire.

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said:

“The introduction of the Level 5 Nursing Associate Degree Apprenticeship is a significant step forward in healthcare education closing the skills gap in the healthcare sector across the region.

“We are delighted to be providing a gateway to jobs, and training a new generation of healthcare professionals to give the best possible care for the people of Lancashire.

“Our cutting-edge health ward setting enables the practical side of the Nursing Associate skills training to take place in a realistic medical environment, helping to fully equip the apprentices with the necessary skills to take into hospitals across the East Lancashire Hospital Trust.”

Marjorie Dalton, a former senior nursing professional, is the course leader and also teaches at the University Centre, Blackburn College.

She said:

“Despite having just ten places available for the first programme, we had well over a hundred applicants.

“It is clear there is a desire for people to go into nursing as a career and we will be bringing on another cohort of students next March.

“The Immersive Health Ward facility at the college is second-to-none, as we have high fidelity mannequins for patients, so we have the ability for our apprentices to experience all kinds of health conditions that they might come across on the job.

“After they complete the course, some will stay as Nursing Associates, while others will continue to do training, moving into specialisms such as teaching, research or out into the community.”

These new apprentices will complete a Foundation Degree as part of the Nursing Associate standard, and will gain Nursing and Midwifery Council registration.

Julia Owen, Deputy Director of Education, Research and Innovation, at East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust (ELHT) said:

“This marks an important milestone in our shared commitment to developing a strong, skilled and sustainable nursing workforce for our region.

“This provides a valuable opportunity for local people to begin or advance their careers within the NHS, offering a clear pathway into nursing for those who want to make a meaningful difference in their community.

“By combining academic learning with practical experience, the programme ensures that our trainees gain the knowledge, confidence and capability needed to deliver high‑quality patient care.

“Our collaboration with Blackburn College reflects our ongoing dedication to widening participation, supporting talent from all backgrounds, and investing in the future of healthcare across Lancashire and South Cumbria.”

The first selection of ten student apprentices began their course in March, and all are employed by ELHT, progressing from Health Care Assistant positions onto the Level 5 Nursing Associate two-year programme.

Dr Sarah Traill, Associate Dean from The University of Lancashire, added:

“This course is the result of a truly collaborative effort.

“United by a shared commitment to developing a highly skilled, compassionate, and future-ready Nursing Associate workforce, we are particularly proud that this programme reflects the voices and needs of local communities and healthcare services.

“We look forward to seeing our Nursing Associate apprentices flourish, contributing their knowledge, skills, and dedication to improving health outcomes and delivering outstanding care for the people we serve.”