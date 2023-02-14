College trio tackle A Levels and a successful season on the rugby pitch

A TRIO of talented students is tackling A Levels while playing out a successful season on the rugby pitch.

Coleg Cambria learners Lugh Doyle, Mathew Pryce and Louis Williams have been training and playing as members of Rygbi Gogledd Cymru (RGC) Under-18s squad.

The squad are currently in the middle of the WRU Regional Age Grade competition, playing a series of eight matches against the other Regional Academies of Wales (Dragons RFC, Cardiff Rugby, Ospreys, and Scarlets).

RGC – the North Wales Rugby Development Region – works with academic institutions across North and Mid-Wales to ensure young players have a prosperous academic, vocational, and sporting future.

The three – who also play for Mold RFC – are balancing their studies at the college’s Deeside site with training and competing at Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay, and enjoying every second.

Prop forward Lugh, 17, from Flint, a former pupil at the town’s high school, will complete A Levels in Maths, Further Maths and Physics this summer.

He said: “It is a challenge trying to fit everything in, but we are all passionate about rugby and hope to continue playing while at university.

“The coaches and lecturers are a big support so hopefully we go on to good things on and off the field.”

Those words were echoed by Mathew, who is preparing to take exams in English Language, PE, and Maths this summer.

He hopes to continue his studies at Bangor University, whilst training and playing as a member of its rugby performance programme, which operates in partnership with RGC.

Meanwhile, Louis is studying Geography, Psychology, and PE at Cambria.

“We’ve been a part of the RGC Pathway since under-15s and have come through the age grades together, so to still be training and playing at this level in the same squad is fantastic,” said Louis, who represented Wales at Under-18s on a tour of Scotland last summer, plays centre and is a former pupil at Argoed High School, Mynydd Isa.

Ex-Mold Alun pupil Mathew, 17, who plays tighthead prop, added: “We have had a good start to the season and are hoping that continues as we head into a busy time with exams, playing regularly for both Mold RFC and RGC, and with our exams this summer – it’s going to be non-stop but will be worth it.”

Pathway Head Coach Saul Nelson – celebrating 12 months at the helm of the Under-18s side, said: “All three are very passionate, talented and an important part of RGC, now and in the future.

“They will no doubt have a significant impact on our season and RGC moving forward.”

