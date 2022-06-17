Barking & Dagenham College tutor wins award

Kiran Bhangal, a tutor at Barking & Dagenham College has been presented with the prestigious Teacher Award of the Year 2022 from the British Dyslexia Association.

Kiran, from Barking, who is the College’s SENDCO Lead, was nominated for the award by her students and colleagues. The judges were clearly impressed, recognising the way she taught, helped and supported young people with Specific Educational Needs, namely dyslexia.

The awards ceremony took place at Twickenham Stadium at the British Dyslexia Association’s Award Gala Dinner.

David Francis, Assistant Principal, Student Transition and Support Services at the College said: “We are all so proud of Kiran. To receive the award is a brilliant achievement and yet more proof that our College has truly excellent teaching staff. We all send our heartfelt congratulations to her.”

Kiran was joined at the event by her husband, Daljit Bhangal. Speaking after the event, Kiran added: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have received the Teacher Award. I am honoured to have my work recognised in this way by the British Dyslexia Association and would like to thank everyone who nominated me for this prestigious award.

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with many wonderful individuals with so much talent. It is amazing what they can achieve with the correct support and once the disabling barriers are removed. Thank you BDA for continuing to promote a dyslexia friendly society that enables dyslexic people of all ages to reach their full potential.”

