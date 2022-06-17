Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Barking & Dagenham College tutor wins award

Barking & Dagenham College June 17, 2022
0 Comments
Barking & Dagenham College tutor wins award
skillsworldlive roadshow ad

Kiran Bhangal, a tutor at Barking & Dagenham College has been presented with the prestigious Teacher Award of the Year 2022 from the British Dyslexia Association. 

Kiran, from Barking, who is the College’s SENDCO Lead, was nominated for the award by her students and colleagues.  The judges were clearly impressed, recognising the way she taught, helped and supported young people with Specific Educational Needs, namely dyslexia.  

6A2CF7DA67BD456297C497B3BA79A33F.png

The awards ceremony took place at Twickenham Stadium at the British Dyslexia Association’s Award Gala Dinner. 

David Francis, Assistant Principal, Student Transition and Support Services at the College said: “We are all so proud of Kiran.  To receive the award is a brilliant achievement and yet more proof that our College has truly excellent teaching staff.  We all send our heartfelt congratulations to her.” 

DB420E91BC9E46D6B7D5B8125EEA7934.png

Kiran was joined at the event by her husband, Daljit Bhangal. Speaking after the event, Kiran added: “I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have received the Teacher Award.  I am honoured to have my work recognised in this way by the British Dyslexia Association and would like to thank everyone who nominated me for this prestigious award. 

“Over the years, I have had the privilege of working with many wonderful individuals with so much talent.  It is amazing what they can achieve with the correct support and once the disabling barriers are removed. Thank you BDA for continuing to promote a dyslexia friendly society that enables dyslexic people of all ages to reach their full potential.” 

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Education, Social impact
Published in: Education, Social impact
Barking & Dagenham College

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Harassment or bullying behavior
Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this