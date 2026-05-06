Music And Culture Take Centre Stage at Black History Cymru 365 Concert

NPTC Group of Colleges was proud to host the Race Council Cymru Black History Cymru 365 Music event at Nidum Arts Centre, marking the first event of its kind in Neath Port Talbot. The celebration brought together creativity, culture, community and musical excellence, showcasing the richness of Black musical heritage while strengthening partnership working across the region.

The vibrant evening featured powerful performances from talented Black artists, including B Written, Calypso Trio, Wade Collymore, CKA and Xenith. The programme also included inspiring showcases from NPTC Group of Colleges’ own music students, providing a valuable platform for emerging talent to perform alongside established artists.

Open to staff, students and partners, the concert brought the college community together to recognise Black History Cymru 365, fostering inclusion, learning and shared cultural appreciation. Audiences enjoyed an engaging and uplifting programme that reflected the diversity and creativity within both the college and the wider community.

Rukhsaana Ashraf, Senior Officer: HR (Equality, Diversity and Inclusion) at NPTC Group of Colleges, said:

“It has been a privilege for NPTC Group of Colleges to host the Black History Music 365 event for Neath Port Talbot. This follows on from some of our ongoing partnership work with Race Council Cymru.

“The evening saw a collaboration between talented music artists from Black History 365 Cymru and our music students, giving them an opportunity to embrace culture and inclusion through a variety of artists and genres.

“The event acts as an ongoing testament to the golden thread of equality we continue to embed across the group of colleges, ensuring we implement practice not only into strategy and policy but also live and breathe it through events, daily action, interactions and lived experience.

“Thank you to everyone who joined us and helped make this such an inspiring and uplifting celebration of music, diversity and emerging talent. We look forward to developing our partnership with Race Council Cymru and creating more opportunities like this in the future.”

Race Council Cymru, founded by Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE, works to promote anti-racism, art, heritage and cultural activities for Black, Asian and diverse ethnic communities across Wales. The organisation empowers communities through support networks and grassroots action, celebrates arts and heritage through cultural programmes and heritage preservation, develops future leaders through youth empowerment and mentorship, and drives policy change through Advocacy and systemic transformation.