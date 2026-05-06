New Jisc Guidance Promotes Digital Equity in UK Transnational Education

This new resource is designed to support senior leaders drive equitable practice and manage risk in the delivery of UK based transnational education (TNE)

Following the government’s recent refresh of the UK international education strategy, it is clear that TNE has an important role to play as the UK looks to enhance global engagement. To support leaders at UK universities, Jisc has produced the new Delivering digital equity in transnational education (TNE) guide, comprising a checklist of digital considerations for the strategic provision of effective and equitable UK TNE at all stages from planning through to delivery.

Digital is central to all modes of TNE, however, digital ecologies and cultural expectations are not universal. Factors such as differences in digital infrastructure, connectivity and access to technology can affect how overseas students and staff interact with education. Similarly, how digital is used to support learning and teaching differs between countries and cultures. Where UK delivery does not match local realities, this can negatively impact both the student and staff experience.

It is therefore vital that UK TNE providers plan for diverse digital landscapes.

Conducted in collaboration with 21 HE providers, Jisc’s first TNE report, published last year, identified four key digital challenges to equitable global education delivery:

Connectivity and access to technology

Access to digital resources and learning materials

Cultural differences in educational practice and technology use

Variation in digital skills and capabilities

Jisc’s second TNE report describes the impact of these challenges on the lived experiences of over 5,000 students and staff engaged in UK TNE.

This latest guidance is the next step in supporting university leaders to provide equitable digital experiences through UK TNE delivery, identifying strategic considerations intended to challenge existing digital assumptions across five key themes:

Strategic planning Digital access, licensing an infrastructure Learning, teaching and curriculum adaptation Student and staff digital experience, support and induction Staff digital capability, mobility and cross-cultural readiness

Designed to minimise risk and foster culturally sensitive dialogue with international partners, the checklist can help leaders enhance student and staff experience overseas, develop better cross border partnerships and plan for a more equitable future.

Professor Sir Steve Smith, UK Government International Education Champion said:

“As the UK seeks to remain a global partner of choice for education, attention to digital equity within transnational education will be critical. Institutions that plan proactively for diverse digital realities, set clear expectations for how technology supports pedagogy, engage openly with partners, and invest in staff and student digital capability will be best placed to deliver provision that is inclusive, sustainable and internationally credible.

“Jisc’s guidance makes a timely and valuable contribution to that endeavour. It offers senior leaders a practical tool to support informed decision-making and ensure that the UK’s expanding international education activity continues to be defined not only by reach and ambition, but by fairness, quality and integrity.”

Elizabeth Newall, senior sector specialist (digital transformation) at Jisc said:

“University leaders told us their biggest priority for the future is structured, institution-wide digital resource planning designed to deliver equity and consistency across their TNE provision. Our new guidance responds directly to that need and ensures the lived experiences of students and staff are placed at the heart of UK based TNE no matter the mode of delivery.

Professor Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Global) at Lancaster University said:

“I’m delighted to see Jisc’s new document for university leaders that provides excellent guidance to institutions seeking to develop their TNE offering. It is important we engage in sector research that helps us deepen our understanding of the issues and challenges faced by our students and staff working beyond the UK. As we explore opening our own new campus in India in 2027, we will be referring to Jisc’s latest guidance on delivering digital equity in TNE as well as applying insights from the pilot programme to ensure it is designed such that we are meeting the needs and requirements of all our students and staff.”