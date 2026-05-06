ECITB develops upskill programme amid 47% increase in demand for welders

An upskill welding programme has been developed to help address a predicted 47% increase in demand for welders across the engineering construction industry (ECI).

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Labour Forecasting Tool predicts that the number of welders required in the ECI could rise to more than 2,150 by 2030, up from 1,470 in 2025.

To help tackle this industry-wide shortfall in skilled welders, the ECITB has released a six-week programme designed to upskill individuals with limited or basic welding experience, developing their knowledge and skills through a blended learning approach.

Following a successful pilot, the ECITB is calling for training providers to deliver the Multi-position Fillet Welding (MMA) programme as part of a wider rollout across Great Britain.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said:

“Attracting, upskilling and retaining an agile, diverse and competent workforce in sufficient numbers to meet projected growth in demand is a big priority of our Leading Industry Learning strategy 2026-30.

“Upskilling programmes like this help address industry skills shortages and allow workers to move between nascent and traditional industries.

“While this programme has a particular focus on supporting workforce requirements within the nuclear sector, it also has strong cross-sector relevance and is suitable for a wide range of engineering construction environments.

“With trades like welding vital to build the infrastructure needed to deliver major projects in the ECI – and with our Workforce Census stating that 24% of welders are over 60 – this programme will support industry’s growing demand for job-ready welders.”

Developing welding capability

The programme provides a structured pathway from foundational welding skills to multi-position MMA welding capability and technical test readiness.

It is delivered through a blend of theory and practical training, enabling learners to progressively develop their welding capability and underpinning technical knowledge.

As well as those with limited experience, the programme is designed for learners seeking to transition into welding roles or those requiring structured development before formal welder testing to verify competence.

The theory element provides essential knowledge to support safe, compliant and high-quality welding practice. The practical component develops capability across increasing levels of complexity, focusing on technique, control, consistency and quality, aligning with industry expectations.

Learner progress is measured via the completion of a course workbook, a multiple-choice knowledge test and a practical observation and assessment.

Industry collaboration

The programme launch is part of the ECITB’s ongoing work to increase the number of skilled workers in craft roles like welding.

The ECITB helps strengthen welding capability through industry-aligned training standards, regulated qualifications, technical training and tests that verify competence and support employer assurance. ECITB Scholarships are also available for those interested in becoming welders.

For example, the ECITB Awarding Organisation launched a new Level 2 Diploma in Introduction to Welding in Engineering Construction Operations in England in September, which prepares candidates for a welding career in the ECI.

Andrew added:

“We need to ensure provision reflects both current and future workforce demand, supporting competence development, verification and progression across the industry’s different sectors.

“We recognise that solving skills shortages in trades like welding will require a collaborative approach, which is why we are working closely with industry partners across our major industrial cluster hot spots.

“The ECITB’s Regional Skills Hub funding scheme was set up in 2023 to help address skills shortages by supporting projects focused on enhancing training and skills provision in these regions.

“Training provider CATCH was first to benefit after being awarded £300,000 from the ECITB to help upgrade its existing welding and pipefitting facilities near Grimsby as part of a broader Humber Skills Plan to increase training output by 1000% by 2029.

“Forth Valley College in central Scotland received £259,000 from the ECITB to support the purchase of augmented reality (AR) welding simulators and to run training courses.

“Most recently, Scotland’s largest Energy Transition Skills Hub was opened at North East Scotland College (NESCol) in Aberdeen in September. The hub benefitted from £400,000 of ECITB investment for the equipping and fitting of a modern welding academy within the facility to help meet the growing demand for welders in the region.”