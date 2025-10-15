Colleges and universities join forces to strengthen the NHS talent pipeline

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is working in partnership with Wiltshire College and University Centre and Coventry University to create new routes into healthcare careers through T Levels – helping to address critical NHS workforce shortages.

The collaboration, supported by the Office for Students (OfS), aims to create a clear progression pathway from the Health T Level through to level 6 healthcare apprenticeships with the NHS and Coventry University.

This innovative approach is designed to support six of the most at risk professions within the NHS, including nursing, midwifery, diagnostic radiography, biomedical science, occupational therapy and operating department practice.

By developing a pipeline of T Level-trained students ready to advance into higher-level training, the initiative will help ensure that future healthcare professionals are equipped with both academic knowledge and real-world experience – ultimately strengthening the NHS workforce.

The partnership brings together key regional and national organisations, including Coventry University, NWSLC, Wiltshire College and University Centre, Coventry College, Warwickshire College Group, Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System and the NHS. Together, they are creating an integrated system of learning and career progression that will enable young people to make a meaningful contribution to healthcare from the outset of their careers.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said: “This collaboration exemplifies how colleges and universities can work hand in hand to build the future healthcare workforce. By aligning Health T Levels with Coventry University’s higher-level apprenticeships, we’re ensuring that young people in our region can see a clear, supported route from classroom to career – making a real difference to their communities and to the NHS.”

Iain Hatt, Principal & Chief Executive, Wiltshire College & University Centre added: “We strive to deliver a realistic learning environment and the best possible experience for all of our students across our campuses. Our new healthcare facilities, combined with our partnerships across organisations, give students on our health programmes the best possible start on their career path, while also supporting the development of the future workforce in the health sector which is so important to our communities.”

Amanda Royston, Director of Strategy and Partnerships (Health and Care) at Coventry University said: “T Levels are a fantastic route into a career in health and care. At Coventry University, we enrol over 1,000 students and apprentices each year across nursing, midwifery and allied health professional programmes. We are working closely with our partner Colleges and Schools to ensure T Level students see a clear and supported pathway into these vital professions.”

Students studying the Health T Level at NWSLC’s Nuneaton and Wigston campuses benefit from expert teaching, cutting-edge facilities and strong employer links through industry placements. The course covers essential topics including health and safety, clinical practice, anatomy and physiology and infection prevention, while offering specialist pathways in adult nursing, midwifery, mental health, care of children and young people, therapy teams and dental nursing.

This project represents a significant step forward in aligning education with workforce needs, ensuring that the next generation of healthcare professionals can transition seamlessly from technical education to vital frontline roles.