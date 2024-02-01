Colleges Celebrate Marketing Achievements at National Awards

Further education colleges and sixth forms from across the United Kingdom gathered in Birmingham earlier this week (29 January) to commemorate their outstanding marketing accomplishments at the prestigious FE First Awards.

As the sole event dedicated to recognising marketing achievements within the Further Education sector, the awards showcased the exceptional efforts of colleges nationwide.

Organized by Emma Wilde, Executive Director at the College Marketing Network, the event brought attention to the remarkable work of marketing professionals within the further education sector.

Emma said: “It was a fantastic event celebrating the amazing marketing professionals that work so hard in the further education sector, which is always an honour.”

Recognising the challenges faced by marketing teams in the sector, she added,

“These marketing teams do an incredible job on tight budgets, and for anyone outside the sector, it’s actually a very complex and high-pressure industry to work in, with multiple target audiences and complex funding.”

The FE First Awards featured 15 entry categories encompassing a wide array of marketing topics, including Events Management, Sustainability, Web Design, and Internal Impact. Moulton College secured the Marketing Team of the Year award in the small team category, while Milton Keynes College Group emerged victorious in the large team category. Milton Keynes College also claimed the coveted ‘Best of the Best 2024’ award, having earned four additional awards during the ceremony.

The awards received support from businesses operating within the education sector, including marketing agencies, website specialists, and education-related tools. Sponsors included: Forward & Thinking, Pathways Career, Prospectus+, Qlue, Itineris, Concept4, JC Decaux, System Live, Bloomsbury Institute, Gray Manning, and Next-Gen Media.

The College Marketing Network, now in its 37th year, offers support to marketing teams in the further education sector across the country. Members benefit from free workshops, peer support, best practice sharing with fellow marketers, online resources, and an annual conference. The FE First Awards, established over 20 years ago by the College Marketing Network, remains the only awards event dedicated to marketing in the further education sector.

Emma Wilde concluded: “I would like to congratulate all the winners on their achievements. They should be very proud and know that the work they do is outstanding.”

All of the award winners can be viewed here.

Published in