Columbia University and Wiley Edge launch new partnership to help close the labour market gap in tech

Wiley Edge graduates in the UK will be eligible to earn certificates from Columbia Engineering upon completion of training for high-demand tech jobs

Columbia University’s School of Engineering and Applied Science has announced an innovative new partnership with Wiley’s industry-leading talent development solution, Wiley Edge, to help to close the global labour market gap in technology skills.

Wiley Edge harnesses a Hire-Train-Deploy model through which university graduates are hired by Wiley Edge and trained at its Academy in specific technology and business learning pathways. After completing their training, the graduates are deployed to one of Wiley’s multinational corporate clients for 12-24 months before transitioning into full-time roles with those organisations.

The partnership combines Columbia Engineering’s cutting-edge innovation with Wiley Edge’s expertise in building job-ready talent for multinational corporations. Graduates based in the UK and elsewhere around the world can now earn certificates from Columbia Engineering by completing Wiley Edge’s training programmes for high-demand roles in technology, business and banking.

The labour market continues to be challenged by talent shortages and skills gaps, particularly in technology and digital skills. These gaps are expected to cost businesses trillions of dollars globally by the end of the decade, including $162 billion annually in the technology sector alone.

The partnership addresses these pervasive labour market challenges. In alignment with Columbia Engineering’s longstanding commitment to creating and offering experiential learning opportunities, this programme will provide participants with the professional experience and resources to expand their career opportunities at an accelerated rate.

Soulaymane Kachani, Senior Vice Provost of Columbia University, said:

“Our partnership with Wiley creates a unique opportunity in which Wiley Edge talent can take the lessons gathered in a classroom and apply them in a hands-on setting where they receive direct feedback from industry professionals.

“It is specifically designed to prepare them for an accelerated ramp into today’s workforce. We are excited to collaborate with Wiley Edge to deliver impactful solutions to pressing labour challenges and expect our partnership to provide an important advantage to those who need advanced technological expertise early in their careers.”

Todd Zipper, Wiley’s executive vice president and general manager, talent segment, said:

“Wiley Edge’s partnership with Columbia University addresses the persistent gap for skilled technology talent.

“Together, we will equip Wiley Edge graduates with the skills they need to succeed in some of the hardest-to-fill jobs in today’s economy. We applaud Columbia’s commitment to applied learning in pursuit of this goal and look forward to building on this effort to further support our graduates and client companies around the world.”

Shih-Fu Chang, Dean of Columbia Engineering, said:

“In STEM fields, it is essential to provide opportunities to engage with professionals and industry experts. The experiential learning opportunities our partnership will provide will be invaluable for participants as they seek insights and understanding of applying their knowledge in real-world scenarios.”

Over the last three years, Wiley Edge has tripled its portfolio of corporate clients and quadrupled the number of university graduates trained and placed in technology, business and banking roles at multinational corporations.

