Columbia University, ESSEC Business School, and CentraleSupélec Join Forces with New Dual Degree Program

Columbia University and two of the most prestigious business and engineering schools in Europe–ESSEC and CentraleSupélec– have launched a dual degree program in the areas of business analytics and data science.

The launch of this partnership comes at a time when digital skills have never been more important: with information technology, mass data processing, and artificial intelligence presenting both opportunities and challenges for organizations and societies, education during this digital transformation of society will be critical.

The Master degree in Data Sciences & Business Analytics from ESSEC I CentraleSupélec is ranked #4 worldwide, and #2 in Europe by QS, the Master in Data Sciences and Business Analytics combines faculty resources of two of the most prestigious Schools in Europe. Fully hybrid between Data Sciences, Business Analytics and Digital Strategy, the program is for students who are committed to a deep understanding of data sciences and the methods of business analytics, who aim to develop strong skills in mathematical modeling and computer science as well as management savviness.

The Master of Science in Business Analytics at Columbia is offered by Columbia Engineering in partnership with Columbia Business School. The curriculum focuses on learning the modeling techniques and data science tools that help businesses use data to make better decisions.

The dual degree program will take two years for completion. Each academic year, the institutions may nominate up to 20 students who will get the opportunity to spend one year at ESSEC I CentraleSupélec and one year at Columbia University.

Students successfully completing the requirements will be awarded two degrees: the Master in Data Sciences & Business Analytics at ESSEC I CentraleSupélec and the Master of Science in Business Analytics at Columbia.

Graduates from these programs are expected to assume positions as data engineers, data scientists, business and data analysts, data consultants, project managers, and digital strategists, in such fields as consulting services, financial or operational services, technology, communication or media, within government agencies and NGOs, associations, and companies of all sizes, including startups.

“Data science and business analytics hold enormous potential for impact in many sectors and continue to be a huge area of opportunity for insights that will drive innovation in industry,” said Shih-Fu Chang, Dean of Columbia Engineering. “We are delighted to be partnering with ESSEC and CentraleSupélec to offer this program to globally-minded students who wish to engage with leading experts across the Atlantic and become trailblazers in their chosen field.”

“We are happy and proud to launch this partnership of excellence which will offer students a unique world-class academic experience. The blend of data science and business courses, engineering and management, in France and the United States, will equip them with the best knowledge, know-how and soft skills to allow for a truly transformative experience. At a time of rapid technological change and within a tight recruitment market, this partnership is both purposeful and relevant. It is also fully aligned with ESSEC’s strategy of developing multidisciplinary programs, a necessity in order to prepare responsible and influential leaders ready to solve the complex challenges facing the world today with a holistic approach,” said Vincenzo Vinzi, Dean & President of ESSEC.

“It is with great enthusiasm and commitment that we extend the range of this program with Columbia, which offers truly great perspectives to our student community. This partnership is fully aligned with our strategic vision of becoming an international reference in the field of engineering through unique partnerships and alliances, as well as through our transformative curriculum in the areas of applied mathematics as well as computer science and data sciences and their applications in business and society.” added Romain Soubeyran, Dean of CentraleSupélec.

