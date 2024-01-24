Community Ambassador appointed by Birmingham City University: Safaraz Ali, Founder and CEO of Pathway Group

Birmingham City University (@MyBCU) proudly announces the appointment of Safaraz Ali, Founder and CEO of Pathway Group, as a Community Ambassador. This strategic appointment marks a significant step in reinforcing the university’s commitment to fostering community engagement and driving transformative change within the Greater Birmingham region.

Safaraz, an illustrious alumnus of BCU, brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the skills and employability sector. His leadership at Pathway Group has been instrumental in shaping the futures of individuals and communities through innovative skills and employability solutions. This new responsibility as a Community Ambassador provides a platform for Safaraz to further amplify his impact, leveraging his expertise to bridge the gap between academic institutions and the local community.

The University aspires to be being the “university for Birmingham”, this means more than educating its students; it’s about their ongoing involvement and positive impact on the region. Notably, 69% of BCU graduates stay in the West Midlands, contributing locally. Yet, with the region facing high graduate underemployment, BCU’s role in improving the job market becomes crucial.

In expressing his enthusiasm for the appointment, Safaraz Ali stated,

“I am immensely proud to be selected as a Community Ambassador for Birmingham City University, an institution that not only shaped my educational journey but also shares my passion for community development. This role is a profound opportunity to elevate my advocacy for communities that are often described as ‘deprived’. I firmly believe in reframing this narrative to recognize these communities as ‘less resourced’, highlighting their potential and the need for equitable access to opportunities.”

Safaraz further emphasised the importance of collective action in driving societal change, remarking,

“From my personal experience, I’ve observed that while there’s a widespread desire for change, there’s often a hesitancy to be part of that very change. As a Community Ambassador, my mission is to inspire and mobilize individuals and organizations alike to actively participate in shaping a more inclusive and prosperous future for our communities.”

BCU’s decision to appoint Community Ambassadors like Mr. Ali underlines the university’s dedication to ‘bringing the Birmingham outside, inside’. By fostering authentic relationships and collaboration, BCU aims to gain deeper insights into the real needs of the city and region, thereby enhancing its capacity to address local challenges effectively.

Mr. Ali’s appointment is a testament to BCU’s forward-thinking approach and its commitment to being a university for Birmingham – one that not only educates but also empowers its students and the broader community to thrive and contribute positively to the socio-economic landscape of the region.

Published in