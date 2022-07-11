Community start-up 11Onze successfully launches financial literacy super app El Canut in the UK

To encourage like-minded people from the Catalan Diaspora to join the growing membership of community fintech 11Onze, it now offers a universal bank account and PSD2 compliant digital wallet, El Canut in the UK. A next-generation online banking system, El Canut allows customers to manage all their payments, transfers, savings and loans from one app or log in.

Commenting on the launch, James Sène, president and founder of 11Onze, explained, “We want to provide a service for the 600,000 strong Catalan diaspora, many of them in the UK. So, since the launch of El Canut in Barcelona in October, we have been focusing on simplifying the activation process. Now with the latest update, we are able to offer El Canut universal bank accounts not only in any EU country but also in the UK, where many Catalans live. Now we can say that wherever you are in Europe, you can be a customer of 11Onze”.

From the very beginning, 11Onze’s vision has been to empower the Catalan community through financial education, including the large number of Catalans living throughout the European continent.

“The revolution started in Catalonia but has gone international. Although France, Italy, Belgium, and Germany lead the ranking of countries beyond our borders where we have the most clients, it is expected that, after the latest update of El Canut, the total number of clients from the United Kingdom will move to one of the top positions,” Séne disclosed.

The vision of 11Onze is a vision of the future with universal values, open to everyone who shares our idea of creating a community that has within its reach all kinds of products, tools, and services oriented towards a very specific objective: to manage both their money and the well-being of its members.

