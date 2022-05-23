“Confident and highly competent teachers” developed by CTSN SCITT, as Ofsted awards ‘Good’ judgement to teacher training provider

CTSN SCITT, which provides initial teacher training (ITT) to primary and secondary school trainees throughout Cambridgeshire, North Essex and West Suffolk, has been rated ‘Good’ – with ‘Outstanding’ leadership and management – in its newly-published Ofsted report.

The School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT) provider, which involves 86 partnership schools, was visited by an Ofsted inspection team in February and March and its report was released on 18th May. Every year around 120 trainees undertake a variety of routes, both salaried and non-salaried, leading to qualified teacher status with CTSN SCITT. Most trainees are non-salaried – supported by a student loan – and complete a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) with Anglia Ruskin University.

Led by The Cam Academy Trust, and supported by Teaching School Hubs in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Saffron (North Essex) and Unity (West Suffolk), the CTSN SCITT Ofsted report noted high-quality training centred around four training hubs at Bottisham Village College and Trumpington Park Primary School, in Cambridge; and Abbots Green Primary Academy and Kind Edward VI School, in Bury St Edmunds.

Positive comments in the Ofsted report included:

Primary and secondary trainees receive a good quality of education and training.

Trainees access a well-designed curriculum that supports them to develop the knowledge and skills to become effective, reflective and thoughtful teachers.

Trainees and their trainers share a passion and commitment for learning.

Trainees are well prepared to become confident and highly competent teachers.

Trainees are taught how to adapt learning effectively for pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and pupils who speak English as an additional language, so these pupils can access an ambitious curriculum.

Trainees speak very positively about the pastoral support they receive.

Trainees are given effective guidance and support to manage their workload.

Outstanding leadership has brought about good and improving quality of education and training.

As a result of their highly skilled leadership, school leaders and staff across the partnership wholeheartedly embrace leaders’ vision for excellence.

Leaders ensure that trainees place pupils’ learning and welfare at the heart of all they do.

“We are delighted with the Ofsted report which is the result of a great deal of hard work, from a wide range of people, drawn from a very wide network of partnership schools,” said CTSN SCITT Director Martin Lee. “I am particularly pleased that the inspectors noticed that the SCITT always puts the education of children and young people first, even in the training year. The sector has seen significant changes in the last two years, so it particularly satisfying that this report reflects our efforts to not only implement the requirements expected by the Department for Education, but also our ambitions to go beyond those minimum expectations to ensure our trainees become the best teachers they can be.”

Since it was formed in 2010, the SCITT has established an enviable reputation among education leaders across the region, who not only recognise the high-quality teacher training but also employ teachers directly from CTSN

Stephen Munday, CEO of The Cam Academy Trust, explained: “Training the next generation of teachers is absolutely fundamental to our work as a Trust and our partnership with local Teaching School Hubs. Teachers are the single most important contributory factor to the quality of education received by young people in our country so providing a high-quality supply of future teachers for our own organisation and for others is crucial. It is really encouraging to have the work in this area so strongly vindicated by the recent Ofsted inspection of our CTSN SCITT, our School Centred Initial Teacher Training provision. High-quality provision is overseen by outstanding leadership according to this inspection and that is great for everyone. We are very grateful for all our partners in this work who make this possible and congratulate the leadership of the SCITT for their excellent work.”

Lesley Birch, Strategic Lead for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Teaching School Hub and Deputy CEO of Meridian Trust, said: “CTSN SCITT is one of three ITT providers in the region that partner with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Teaching School Hub. Through the Hub, and also CTSN SCITT’s delivery of ITT with schools in Meridian Trust, I have seen at first-hand how the team put children and young people at the heart of everything. Trainee teachers are very well supported, there is a real team approach with continuous improvement always the end goal, and this has led to a steady supply of teachers locally, regionally and nationally for the past 12 years. This Ofsted outcome is testament to the dedication of staff, excellent leadership, and the commitment of local multi-academy trusts to the system. We are also seeing the opportunity for staff in schools to become involved in CTSN SCITT in a variety of ways, including as mentors and as professional tutors, bringing a continuous CPD offer. Not only does CTSN SCITT collaborate effectively with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Teaching School Hub, its relationships extend to three other Teaching School Hubs. It is a major influencer of teacher supply and development.”

Jonathan Culpin, CEO of Anglian Learning, added: “We are absolutely delighted by the extremely positive report from Ofsted. Anglian Learning is proud to be working in partnership with the SCITT to deliver high-quality teacher training, which in turn leads to excellent outcomes and opportunities for the children and young people in all of our schools.”

Places on CTSN SCITT programmes beginning in September are still available, and Martin encouraged anyone with an interest in becoming a teacher to get in touch with him. “Whether you are an undergraduate seeking your first career or someone looking to change direction, teaching is an incredibly rewarding career,” he said. “Opportunities for young people really are limitless, and helping to prepare them for endless horizons is extremely satisfying. It is also an intellectually stimulating profession, allowing both creativity and rigour. It is not too late to start training to become a teacher this year; the classroom door is most definitely open.”

For more information, including an opportunity to chat about training to teach opportunities, please contact CTSN SCITT on 01223 262503 (extension 223) or [email protected], or visit our https://ctsnscitt.info/.

