Construction students mark opening of national memorial

Construction students from Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) recently played a key role in the development of a landmark memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The Elysium Memorial has been created in partnership with the Elysium Memorial Foundation and provides a place of reflection for families, while recognising the unseen struggles faced by many serving armed forces personnel and veterans.

BSDC students contributed to the construction of the memorial, gaining valuable hands-on experience while supporting an important project with deep personal significance for the Armed Forces community.

Students and staff from the College attended the official opening of the memorial on Sunday 13th September, marking the culmination of the project and giving students the opportunity to see the results of their hard work first-hand.

The Elysium Memorial is the UK’s first memorial dedicated solely to veterans and members of the Armed Forces who have died by suicide. The opening ceremony included a formal dedication, prayers, music and a ribbon cutting, before guests were invited to lay wreaths and share stories and memories of their loved ones.

The memorial aims to raise awareness of mental health challenges within the armed forces community, while providing families, friends and colleagues with a dedicated place to remember their loved ones, honour their service and reflect together. As part of the project’s progress, the memorial’s stonework was transported from North Yorkshire to Staffordshire, marked by a large convoy of bikers forming a guard of honour. Among those taking part was Construction Tutor Ian Vanes-Jones, who represented the College on the journey.

Ian Vanes-Jones, Construction Tutor at BSDC, said: “This is an incredibly important project for our students – they’re not only applying their skills in a real-world environment, but also contributing to something with deep national and emotional significance. Hands-on projects like this play a valuable role in preparing students for their future careers.”

Edward Mackenzie, Co-Founder of the Elysium Memorial Foundation, added: “The Elysium Memorial represents those we have lost in silence. This memorial ensures they are remembered and that their families have a place to reflect. We hope this project encourages a wider national conversation around the mental health of serving personnel and veterans. We are extremely grateful to the Construction students at BSDC for their contributions to this important project.”

The Elysium Memorial Foundation is dedicated to all veterans from The Royal Navy, Army and Royal Airforce that have died by suicide. Elysium exists to ensure that stories of courage, commitment, and humanity are preserved and shared, providing a place for remembrance, reflection, and connection for friends and families of all that have been affected.

For more information about the Elysium Memorial Foundation and to make a donation, go to https://www.elysiummemorial.co.uk/.