Coventry University launches scholarship at Polish campus that will help refugees fleeing war

Coventry University has created a scholarship that will help refugees fleeing war and other conflicts to continue their studies at its Poland campus.

Poland has welcomed more than two million refugees from Ukraine since the conflict began in February 2022 and Coventry University Wroclaw is hoping to help students maintain their higher education.

The scholarship is available to all war refugee applicants living in Poland who would like to begin their undergraduate studies at Coventry University Wroclaw or transfer to Coventry University Wroclaw for the July 2022, September 2022 or November 2022 intake.

The scholarship will give successful applicants a 50% discount on the home tuition fee for the length of the study programme of any full-time undergraduate course at Coventry University Wroclaw.

Dr Jacek Lewandowski, Director of Coventry University Wroclaw said:

“As Ukraine’s neighbour, the situation is close to our hearts because of the number of refugees that are currently calling Poland their temporary home.

“We have seen first-hand how people have been affected by this conflict. People have lost their lives, homes, loved ones and now we do not want people to also lose their rights to high-quality higher education.

“We believe in the power of education and removing barriers to education, that is why we wanted to open this scholarship up not just to refugees who have been affected by the war in Ukraine, but also to all refugees in Poland who are fleeing conflict from around the world.

“We have already had applications from students fleeing Ukraine and this scholarship will give us the opportunity to help them continue and complete their studies.

“We hope those students will go on to build a better future for all.”

Coventry University Vice-Chancellor Professor John Latham, CBE, said

“We have all seen the images from Ukraine and cannot fully comprehend the toll this must be having on students and colleagues.

“We are offering support to all students and colleagues who are being affected either emotionally or psychologically and we hope this scholarship will help war refugees who might be suffering financial hardship continue their studies.”

Find out how to apply here.

