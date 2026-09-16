SEND Providers Are Already at the Table: The Challenge Is When We Listen

Across the country, conversations about workforce reform, economic inactivity, social value and skills shortages are becoming increasingly urgent. Combined Authorities are shaping regional priorities, Local Skills Improvement Plans continue to evolve and employers are under pressure to attract and retain talent. Alongside this, there is a welcome and growing emphasis on inclusion, participation and creating opportunities for people who have traditionally faced barriers to education and employment. Yet despite these ambitions, there remains a disconnect between the way we talk about inclusive growth and the way local systems are designed to deliver it.

Having spent recent years working alongside employers, providers, Combined Authorities and strategic partners, one observation continues to surface. SEND specialist providers are very much part of local skills systems. They are invited into discussions, consulted on initiatives and regularly expected to respond when challenges emerge. The challenge is not that they are absent from the conversation. More often, they are brought into the process once the broad direction has already been agreed. Priorities have been established, strategies developed and resources allocated. Their role then becomes one of responding and adapting rather than helping to shape the thinking that led to those decisions in the first place.

The distinction may seem subtle, but it matters. SEND providers are often present, yet too frequently become an afterthought in the strategic process rather than an integral part of developing it. Only recently, a specialist provider shared their frustration about supporting learners within a system where key conversations were happening too late. Their concern was not a lack of commitment from Local Authorities or partners. Rather, it was about timing. Opportunities to work alongside families, understand aspirations and plan support proactively were frequently being missed because collaboration started too late in the process. By the time discussions took place, decisions had often already been made and providers were left responding to circumstances rather than helping shape them.

That experience is not unique. It highlights a much wider issue that extends beyond SEND. Many of the challenges local areas are trying to solve today, whether workforce participation, economic inactivity, social mobility or community resilience, are ultimately about helping more people participate successfully in education, employment and society. SEND specialist providers have been helping people overcome those barriers for years. Their expertise extends far beyond additional support needs. They understand participation, progression, employability and the practical realities of helping individuals navigate complex journeys towards positive outcomes.

One of the things specialist providers understand particularly well is that potential rarely presents itself in a standard format. Confidence, resilience, communication, self-belief and independence are often the foundations upon which successful futures are built. Before somebody secures a job, completes a qualification or progresses into independent adulthood, there is usually a journey involving support, encouragement and the removal of barriers. Specialist providers spend much of their time helping individuals navigate that journey, often discovering strengths and abilities that are not immediately obvious to others.

Perhaps this is where SEND reform and workforce reform have more in common than they first appear. Both are ultimately concerned with helping individuals fulfil their potential. Both rely upon understanding the person behind the paperwork, the data and the labels. And both benefit when decisions are informed by people who understand participation and progression in the real world.

As SEND reforms continue to evolve, there is a real opportunity to rethink how we capture and communicate information about learners. Too often, plans focus heavily on needs, challenges and required support. Whilst these elements are important, they do not always bring the individual to life. What arrives on paper can sometimes feel like an overarching summary rather than a meaningful picture of a young person, their aspirations, interests, talents and potential.

Many providers will recognise the experience of meeting a learner whose formal documentation tells only part of their story. The person sitting in front of them is often far more capable, more ambitious and more interesting than the paperwork suggests. Conversations with families, teachers and support staff frequently reveal a richer and more nuanced picture than any formal plan can capture. One of the ambitions of SEND reform should be to create a more authentic representation of the learner, one that reflects strengths, ambitions and potential alongside support needs.

The best plans do not simply describe the support somebody requires. They help us understand who that person is, what matters to them, what they are interested in and what they want their future to look like. If SEND reform is to be genuinely person-centred, then the learner must be visible as a whole individual rather than a collection of needs.

This is another reason why specialist providers should be involved earlier in conversations about support and progression. Their expertise often helps bridge the gap between what is written on paper and what is possible in practice. They understand how to move discussions beyond support needs and towards aspirations, opportunities and meaningful futures.

There is another important dimension to this discussion. Across the country, increasing numbers of schools, colleges and training providers are developing SEND provision alongside their mainstream offer. This should be welcomed. Greater inclusion within mainstream settings has the potential to improve access, increase opportunity and keep more learners connected to their local communities.

However, expanding provision and developing expertise are not the same thing.

Many specialist providers have spent years developing highly skilled teams, building relationships with families and creating approaches that help learners with additional needs thrive. As more mainstream organisations expand their SEND offer, collaboration becomes increasingly important. Not simply because specialist providers can support individual learners, but because they can help build expertise, confidence and capability across the wider system. If inclusion is to be sustainable, knowledge cannot sit in silos. It needs to be shared.

There is a significant opportunity for mainstream provision and specialist provision to learn from one another, share practice and create stronger pathways for learners and families. Ultimately, inclusion is not simply about increasing the number of available places. It is about improving the quality of outcomes being achieved.

The relevance of specialist expertise becomes even clearer when workforce development enters the conversation. Spend enough time in employer forums and skills discussions and you will hear repeated concerns about labour shortages, workforce participation and the challenge of finding people with the right attitude, resilience and adaptability. These are valid concerns. Yet there is a certain irony in hearing organisations talk about talent shortages whilst overlooking the expertise of providers that specialise in helping individuals develop exactly those qualities.

Many specialist providers are already doing the work that workforce reform strategies are attempting to achieve. They are supporting people to overcome barriers, build confidence, develop employability skills and contribute positively to their communities and local economies. In many respects, they are helping to unlock talent that wider systems have struggled to recognise.

The same principle applies to social value. Over recent years, social value has become an increasingly important feature of public procurement and commissioning. Organisations bidding for public sector contracts are rightly expected to demonstrate how they will contribute to local communities and create wider benefits. Yet there is a danger that social value becomes something organisations report on rather than something they genuinely deliver.

Real social value is reflected in people securing employment, developing independence, gaining confidence and participating more fully in their communities. These outcomes create social benefits, but they also create economic benefits. They strengthen local economies, increase participation and reduce dependency on public services.

This is where SEND specialist providers have an important role to play, and where public procurement could become a powerful lever for change.

Across local government, Combined Authorities and wider public sector commissioning, organisations are increasingly required to demonstrate how they will create positive outcomes for communities. Yet SEND specialist providers are often overlooked as strategic partners in delivering those commitments. That feels like a missed opportunity.

Whether supporting individuals furthest from the labour market, developing inclusive employment pathways or helping people build the confidence and skills required for greater independence, specialist providers are already delivering many of the outcomes that social value frameworks seek to achieve. Bringing these organisations into procurement partnerships and delivery models would strengthen both the credibility and impact of social value commitments. It would also ensure that inclusion becomes something organisations actively deliver rather than simply describe within a bid.

Perhaps this is where the conversation needs to evolve.

SEND providers should not simply be viewed as organisations that respond when systems struggle. Nor should they be viewed solely through the lens of additional support needs. They are strategic partners with expertise in participation, progression, employability, confidence-building and inclusion. The challenge for local systems is not whether SEND providers are represented. In many cases, they already are. The challenge is whether their expertise is influencing strategy early enough to shape priorities rather than simply responding to them.

At BrightBox, we believe the most successful local systems of the future will be those that stop viewing inclusion as a separate agenda and start recognising it as a fundamental driver of economic growth, workforce resilience and community development. The organisations and places that thrive will not be those that simply react to barriers when they emerge. They will be those that design barriers out of the system from the beginning.

Perhaps the conversation needs to move beyond whether SEND providers have a seat at the table. The more important question is whether we are making full use of the expertise already sitting around it. At a time when local areas are trying to increase participation, strengthen communities and build more resilient workforces, this feels less like a SEND issue and more like a question of how effectively we use the expertise already available to us.

Because truly inclusive communities are not created when specialist expertise is invited in at the end of the process. They are created when that expertise helps shape the strategy from the very beginning.