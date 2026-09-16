From North Wales to Vietnam and the NHS – former student sets sights on oncology

A FORMER Coleg Cambria student whose medical training took her from North Wales to hospitals in Vietnam is now working as a resident doctor in the NHS, with her sights firmly set on a career in oncology.

Louise Barnard, 25, from Gwaenysgor, near Prestatyn, studied A Level Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and the Welsh Baccalaureate at Cambria’s Deeside Sixth before progressing to study Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at Newcastle University.

Her degree included a medical elective in Vietnam, where she gained hands-on experience within an unfamiliar healthcare system and used the placement as a springboard to travel more widely across South East Asia – an experience she counts among the standout highlights of her time at university.

Having successfully completed her medical degree, Louise is now undertaking her Foundation Training as a resident doctor in Glasgow. She plans to spend time working overseas before applying for Internal Medicine Training, with oncology remaining her long-term goal.

Alongside her clinical role, she is also studying for a Postgraduate Certificate in Medical Education with the University of Warwick, preparing her for the teaching responsibilities that form an important part of a doctor’s career.

Reflecting on her journey, Louise said: “Although medical school had its challenges, it was an incredibly rewarding experience that prepared me well for my career so far.

“One particular highlight was the opportunity to undertake a medical elective in Vietnam which allowed me to experience a very different healthcare system and culture, as well as travel around South East Asia.”

Louise credits her time at Coleg Cambria with giving her the grounding and self-belief she needed before making that move to university.

“Looking back, I feel that Coleg Cambria helped develop my independence and confidence as an adult learner, which made the transition to university much smoother.

“I would highly recommend studying there and am very grateful to the teachers who encouraged and supported me throughout my A Levels and during my university applications.”

She added: “I’d also like to wish Deeside Sixth a very happy 10th anniversary – it’s brilliant to see how far it’s come.”

Her advice to students weighing up their next move after school is straightforward.

“To anyone who is unsure about their career path; aim high, be proactive in seeking opportunities to gain experience, ask plenty of questions, and find a mentor who can offer guidance and support along the way.”

Mim Riddell, Head of Deeside Sixth and Assistant Principal for Academic Studies, said: “Louise’s achievements are a wonderful example of what can be accomplished through dedication, resilience and a genuine passion for learning.

“Throughout her time at Deeside Sixth she demonstrated the commitment and ambition needed to pursue one of the most demanding university courses, and it has been fantastic to see her progress into a career where she is already making a real difference to people’s lives.”