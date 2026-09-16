University of Salford launches consultation on plans for new Business School

The University of Salford is launching a community consultation to share proposed plans and generate feedback for a new Business School building, in what is set to be the University’s most significant investment to-date into its campus estate.

Taking place on Wednesday 23 September between 3-7pm in the reception of the University’s Maxwell building, the event provides an opportunity for students, colleagues and the wider Salford community to view the plans, ask any questions and share feedback, ahead of the planning application being submitted later this year.

The site located at 43-44 The Crescent in Salford has been earmarked for the new building, with plans forming part of the University’s ongoing Salford Campus Connectivity Plan, which is the most ambitious expansion of its estate to date. The proposal is still in the process of full sign off by the University, but the decision has been taken to proceed with the consultation in order to accommodate timescales.

The new home of Salford Business School will also sit within the £2.5bn, 240-acre Crescent Salford masterplan being delivered by ECF, Salford City Council and the University of Salford.

Offering approximately 7,400m2 of flexible, innovative teaching and research spaces, the building is designed to foster collaboration and support new ways of learning and working.

The design, which has been developed by global architect firm, BDP (Building Design Partnership), places digital transformation, sustainability and smart immersive technologies at the forefront. It creates an inspiring environment that enhances the student experience and supports improved graduate outcomes across various subject areas, including Business Management, HR (human resources), Supply Chain and Logistics, Digital Business, Law, Marketing, Economics, and Accounting and Finance, amongst others.



Salford Business School will continue the University’s development along the A6, including the fast-expanding south side which is home to the University’s Old Fire Station Bakery and Brewery and recently approved Faraday building which will house their professional services teams.

Salford City Mayor Paul Dennett said:

“The University of Salford is a hugely important anchor institution in our city and this proposed investment is another significant step in the transformation of the Crescent and the wider regeneration of Salford.

“A new Business School has the potential to create an outstanding environment for education, research and innovation, while strengthening the connections between our university, businesses, communities and the opportunities being created across our growing economy. Importantly, it can help equip students with the skills employers need and support more people to build successful careers here in Salford and across Greater Manchester.

“I’m also pleased to see the University engaging with local people at this early stage. The Crescent Salford development is an important part of evolving our city, with a rich heritage and an exciting future, so I would encourage residents, students and businesses to take the opportunity to look at the proposals and have their say.”

Charlie Alcroft, development manager at ECF, said:

“The launch of the consultation for the new Business School follows planning approval for Faraday and marks the next step in regenerating this area of Salford. The Crescent is home to a wealth of cultural and historical assets and by upgrading underutilised spaces surrounding them, we’re creating the start of a diverse neighbourhood that brings together innovation, education and leisure to create somewhere to live, learn, work and visit.”

Professor Katy Mason, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Humanities and the Arts for People and the Economy, comments:

“This is an exciting opportunity to create a new home for Salford Business School that reflects the future of business education and research. The proposed building will bring together students, colleagues, industry partners and the wider community in a modern, collaborative environment designed to inspire new ways of learning, working and innovating.

“Sustainability, digital transformation and smart immersive technologies are central to us being able to create a building that supports our ambitions for research, industry collaboration, enhanced student experience and improved graduate outcomes. We’re really looking forward to sharing these proposals with our community, hearing people’s views and working together to shape an inspiring new space for Salford Business School.”

Katy concludes:

“This development creates new opportunities to further connect our campus with the city and the communities we serve. For Salford Business School, it represents an important investment in our future and in our ability to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the region.

“We’re at an exciting stage in the development of these plans and I would encourage students, colleagues, local residents and our wider community to come along to the event to find out more about this proposal.”