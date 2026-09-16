Oaklands College apprentice crowned UK’s top young student greenkeeper

An Oaklands College apprentice has been named the 2026 Toro Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year, securing one of the golf greenkeeping industry’s most prestigious awards.

Archie Raynham, an apprentice greenkeeper at Essendon Country Club in Hertfordshire, received the national title following the finals held at Rockliffe Hall in County Durham from 8–10 September.

Organised by the British and International Golf Greenkeepers Association (BIGGA), with co-founders and sponsors Toro and Reesink UK, the annual awards celebrate emerging talent within the turf management industry.

Archie was one of just five apprentices from across the country selected for the Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year final after progressing through a highly competitive selection process.

During the final, candidates took part in a series of challenges designed to test their technical knowledge, professional skills and passion for greenkeeping.

Archie impressed the judges with his dedication and commitment to the industry, as well as the ability and knowledge that marked him out as a promising prospect for the greenkeeping profession. Judge Darren Anderson MG also highlighted the enthusiasm for the industry that Archie demonstrated throughout the competition.

Archie said:

“I’m absolutely delighted to have won this award. Reaching the national final was a fantastic experience in itself, so to be named Young Student Greenkeeper of the Year is a huge honour. I’m very grateful to everyone at Essendon Country Club and Oaklands College who has supported me throughout my apprenticeship and helped me develop my skills.]”

Ben Freeman, Senior Apprenticeship Trainer and Skills Coach for Golf and Sports Turf at Oaklands College, who taught Archie and nominated him for the award, said:

“This is a fantastic achievement for Archie and one of which everyone at Oaklands College is incredibly proud.

“Having taught Archie and seen his development throughout his apprenticeship, I knew he had the knowledge, skill, commitment and genuine passion to be a strong contender for this award. He has demonstrated all those qualities and thoroughly deserves this national recognition.

“His success also highlights what can be achieved when a motivated apprentice, a supportive employer and specialist college staff work closely together. It has been a privilege to support Archie, and I look forward to seeing where his career takes him next.”

Andrew Slade, Principal and Chief Executive of Oaklands College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of Archie and delighted to see his hard work and talent recognised nationally.

“His success reflects the value of apprenticeships and the strong relationships we build with employers to give people the skills and experience they need to progress in their chosen careers. Congratulations to Archie on this thoroughly deserved achievement.”

The Young Student Greenkeeper category is open to greenkeepers aged 21 or under who are studying towards the Level 2 Golf Greenkeeper qualification. It gives talented young people the opportunity to demonstrate their skills, meet others working within the profession and build connections with leading figures from across the industry.

Archie’s success is particularly significant for Oaklands College, as fellow student Finn Cluett, an apprentice greenkeeper at Aspley Guise Golf Club, was also selected as one of the five national finalists.

Oaklands College delivers specialist greenkeeping apprenticeship training in partnership with employers, enabling apprentices to develop their technical knowledge while gaining valuable practical experience in a professional working environment.

Now in its 37th year, the Toro Student Greenkeeper of the Year Awards have helped identify some of the industry’s brightest talents and laid the foundations for decades of professional success.