Partnerships across University push new boundaries in dance

Students and staff from across the University of Chester are breaking new ground through a series of innovative collaborations connecting dance with the worlds of technology, sports education and fashion.

Working in partnership with peers from the University’s Centre for Academic Innovation and Development (CAID), Dance staff and students have explored how emerging technologies can transform the creation, teaching, learning and audience experience of dance.

Alongside immersive technology programmes like Isadora, they have worked with CAID to film their work in 360 degrees and programme this into a VR headset. This integration has encouraged a more adaptable, responsive approach to crafting dances, challenging staff and students to consider space, choreography, perspective, and presence in entirely new ways.

Experiencing work from a virtual performer’s viewpoint has also expanded both staff and students’ understanding of how dance can be shared, and perceived, opening up evolving methods of performance in a digital landscape.

The partnership has also created Annotated Animations, where dozens of complex dance moves were captured using high-speed photography to illustrate movement in exceptional detail. This provides students with 24/7 access to high-quality, engaging learning materials, enabling them to explore and revisit complex movements at their own pace, both inside and outside scheduled teaching sessions.

This led on to collaborations between Dance and PE and Sports Coaching programmes where students joined together to exchange knowledge and ideas, with Dance student Katie Dean leading a practical session.

Katie showcased how dance can be effectively delivered as part of the Primary School PE curriculum. This provided PE and Sports Coaching students with valuable insights into creative approaches to teaching dance in schools while Dance students had the opportunity to develop their teaching, leadership, and communication skills in a professional setting.

Dance students have also supported the University’s Fashion Design programme by modelling garments as part of the final-year students’ degree collection catwalk. Taking part in the event gave students experience of modelling work and how movement, direction and fashion can co-exist. Its success has also led to exciting talks between lecturers about more ways to work together across courses.

Meanwhile, as part of the Communication, Screen and Performance Division’s Creative Futures week, students from a multitude of creative disciplines joined forces to explore and capture the essence of movement and dancing together. Creative Writing, Photography and Art students observed a contemporary dance class, responding to its fluidity, emotion and dynamic energy through their own creative practices. Together, they sought to capture not only the movement itself, but also the unique connection between the dancers.

Dina Robinson, Dance Lecturer at the University, said that such joint learning opportunities enabled students and staff to share expertise, gain insight into different subjects and develop new innovations.

She added:

“Collaboration is so important within the workplace in any industry or field. It is the key to success as it brings together different ideas, perspectives and skills to achieve results. It helps us challenge assumptions and provides opportunities for students to learn from each other and form lasting connections and networks to support their future career.”