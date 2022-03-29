Jisc announces operating partner for new managed firewall service across UK research and education providers

Jisc announces today that its newly designed managed firewall service for UK colleges, universities, research centres and the public sector will be built and operated by KHIPU Networks.

Developed in response to sector need, the service will help protect organisations connected to Janet, the Jisc-run national research and education network.

A leading managed security service provider (MSSP) with experience in the delivery of UK services, KHIPU is already familiar to the sector as it also runs Jisc’s simulated phishing and training service.

Jisc’s chief information security officer (CISO), Steve Kennett, said:

“We know that security posture across further and higher education varies and that some organisations lack the skilled staff and resources required to implement the right controls and processes.

“This is where the new managed firewall service can take the strain and provide peace of mind by implementing best practice configuration and ongoing management, 24/7.

“We have chosen KHIPU Networks to operate our service because, having worked together on other services, we have confidence it has both the right expertise and a first-rate platform to best serve our members and customers.”

David Spence, account director at KHIPU Networks, said:

“We are very pleased to have been selected by Jisc as its partner to deliver a managed firewall service. Our broad experience in the delivery of cyber services means we can support the sector at scale, while keeping pace with the ever-changing threat landscape.

“Having already established a long-term, successful partnership with Jisc, our combined experience and capabilities will offer the community a trusted, flexible and cost-effective managed firewall service that will meet the needs of any sized institution.”

Intelligence accrued from the firewall service will be analysed through Jisc’s managed security information and event management (SIEM) service, and will provide Jisc’s cyber threat intelligence team with further insight into the wider threat landscape affecting members and customers.

The project now moves to the design validation and build phase ready for launch in the summer. Development will be shaped by selected early adopters from the sector.

Published in