Cyber students get career-boosting advice from Microsoft

Level 3 Cyber Security students at Microsoft were given an invaluable glimpse into the world of work when Microsoft visited Barking & Dagenham College to deliver an inspiring industry insight session. The visit formed part of the College’s ongoing efforts to connect learners with leading employers and provide meaningful exposure to real-world professional environments.

The session introduced students to the wide range of career roles within the cyber security sector, from threat analysis and digital forensics to cloud security and ethical hacking. Students explored the skills employers are actively seeking and learned about the different pathways that can lead into this fast-growing industry. By hearing directly from industry professionals, students were able to better understand how classroom learning translates into practical, workplace-based applications, as well as the importance of continuous learning in a rapidly evolving field.

As part of the session, students also had the opportunity to present their CVs to Microsoft professionals and receive personalised, expert feedback on how to stand out when applying for cyber security roles. For many, it was their first chance to engage directly with a global employer and understand what real-world recruitment processes look like. This hands-on interaction allowed students to gain confidence in discussing their skills and experiences, while also identifying areas for improvement in their applications and professional profiles.

Opportunities like this form a key part of the College’s commitment to preparing students not just for qualifications, but for meaningful careers. By connecting learners with industry experts, the College helps them discover potential career paths, understand workplace expectations and build the confidence they need to take their next steps. These experiences are designed to complement academic study with practical insight, ensuring students are well-rounded and work-ready upon completion of their courses.

Lily Jones, Careers Progression Coach, from Barking & Dagenham College said: “Giving students direct access to employers like Microsoft is incredibly powerful. It helps them see what’s possible, understand the skills they’ll need and start shaping a clear pathway into the industry. Our students rose to the challenge brilliantly today, and it’s exactly these kinds of experiences that ensure they leave us work-ready and confident about their future.”

The College regularly hosts employer talks, industry insight sessions, work placements and skills-based events to ensure students gain practical experience alongside their studies. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to embed employability into the curriculum and strengthen links with industry partners, giving students consistent opportunities to engage with professionals across a range of sectors.

Cyber security student Zerin Sheak, 17, said: “It was amazing to hear directly from people working at Microsoft. I didn’t realise how many different jobs there are in cyber security. The session has given me a clearer idea of the path I want to take and made me even more excited about my future career.” Zerin’s experience reflects the value of such sessions in helping students refine their ambitions and make more informed decisions about their progression.

Barking & Dagenham College thanked Microsoft for supporting the next generation of cyber professionals and helping equip students with the knowledge and confidence to help them succeed.