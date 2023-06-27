Dancer achieves her dream as she wins a place at the prestigious Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance

Talented New City College student Sabina Chaloupkova-Kuku has achieved every dancer’s dream by gaining a place at the world-renowned Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

Sabina, 17, who studies A Levels in Dance, Photography and Geography at NCC’s Havering Sixth Form campus, said she was ‘absolutely ecstatic’ to have received the offer from the prestigious dance school – which only accepts 40 students a year from the tens of thousands of applications from dancers across the globe.

She added: “It’s crazy to think I will be going to Rambert. I can’t quite believe it. The auditions were tough and I pushed myself further than I ever thought I’d be able to.

“All the training I’ve done and the support I’ve had came through and I must have impressed the panel. It’s going to be really cool starting in September and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Sabina will be studying the BA Hons and Foundation Year in Ballet and Contemporary Dance at Rambert’s Twickenham base.

Lisa Rogers, her teacher at the sixth form in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, said:

“To say Sabina is thrilled is an understatement – as am I! This is a first for Havering Sixth Form and the first of my teaching career.

“She has been an exemplary student throughout her two years at college, fully embracing and committing to all aspects of the course with enthusiasm. Her practical skills have developed immensely as she pays attention to feedback and works incredibly hard.

“I know Sabina will continue to flourish at Rambert and she will strive to achieve all her ambitions.”

Principal of Havering Sixth Form, Janet Smith, said:

“A huge congratulations to Sabina, this is an exceptional achievement. It’s the dance equivalent of getting into Harvard. She has worked very hard at college and deserves this success. We are extremely proud of her.”

Rambert has produced some of the world’s most renowned dancers and choreographers, including Sir Frederick Ashton CBE, founding choreographer of the Royal Ballet.

Sabina has also been awarded the college’s A Level Media and Performing Arts Student of the Year Award for 2023.

