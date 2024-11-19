DGC’s Digiplan Project wins top prize at national college awards

Dumfries and Galloway College (DGC) is pleased to announce that it has won a prestigious prize at the 2024 College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

The annual event recognises the talent, skills and achievements of colleges, their staff and their learners and provides a valuable opportunity to celebrate the innovation taking place in colleges across the country.

And this year DGC is delighted to have won in the Digital Learning Award categoryfor its Digiplan Project– and there was more good news after the college’s Sustainability Champion initiative was Highly Commended in the Sustainability Action Award shortlist.

CDN’s Digital Learning Award is given to a college that has implemented creative ideas to improve the quality and effectiveness of technology-enhanced learning, teaching and/or assessment practice.

In order to overcome any geographical and transport issues, which have been viewed as barriers in providing career pathways, the Skills Delivery Team (SDT) at DGC have developed an innovative and inclusive solution, allowing work-based learners to upskill and access personal and professional development using one-to-one support and digital assessment plan – Digiplans.

The new method of delivery ensures that evidence produced for qualifications still meets the high-quality standards required by the awarding bodies. The Digiplan Project also provides candidates with ease of access and allows employers to become more engaged in the qualification process.

The college has already successfully implemented Digiplan across work-based business admin, customer service, team leading and management delivery, and is currently rolling it out to its engineering and construction sectors.

The rollout of the project has contributed to an increased commercial turnover for the college with demand for Digiplan continuing to grow with increasing numbers of learners and employers taking part.

This year’s ceremony – on Thursday, November 14 at Radisson Blu, Glasgow – held particular significance as it marked the 25th anniversary of the CDN Awards; a quarter of a century celebrating and showcasing the impact of the college sector on learners, communities, and the wider economy.

Douglas Dickson, Depute Principal, Dumfries and Galloway College, said: “We are incredibly proud to win the Digital Learning Award in recognition of our Digiplan project.

“At Dumfries and Galloway College, we are passionate about providing innovative, flexible learning solutions that meet the needs of our learners and local employers and the Digiplan project does exactly that.”