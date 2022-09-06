Diana Bird starts new role as Principal of Shipley College

The new principal of Shipley College says she is delighted to take on the role 20 years after first joining as a student.

Diana Bird has started her role as the principal and CEO of Shipley College, taking over from Nav Chohan, who retired in the summer, after he was appointed in 2009.

She makes the move up from her previous role as Vice-Principal.

Her association with Shipley College began 20 years ago when Diana enrolled on a course as a student and was asked ‘Have you ever thought about a career in teaching?’ Diana applied shortly afterwards and became a tutor.

Diana has worked in several roles in Further Education. With a degree and Masters in Cultural Studies, she is a teacher and ESOL subject specialist and held roles as Head of Teaching, Learning and Assessment and Head of Sector for Essential Skills before she was appointed as Vice-Principal for Curriculum in August 2020.

She says it is an exciting time to be in her new job at the College, which caters for post-16 learning and also a range of courses for adults.

Diana said:

“It’s fantastic, it’s really exciting for me. This is my college, I know what’s special about it. I was absolutely over the moon to get this position. It’s on my doorstep and part of my daily life.”

“I want to serve my community. I want to make sure the young people where I live get the best opportunities and best education. There are always things to learn.”

